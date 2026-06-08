The U.S. Department of Defense has released an updated list of Chinese companies tHat it believes are aiding the countrys military and operating in the United States. The list includes 188 companies in total and features new additions such as Alibaba and Baidu.

The U.S. Department of Defense has released an updated list of Chinese companies that it belieVes are aiding the nation's military and operating directly or indirectly in the United States.

The list, which was released on Monday, includes 188 companies in total and features new additions such as Alibaba, internet search provider Baidu and automaker BYD. Other companies added to this year's list include biotech firm WuXi AppTec, AI-driven robotics company RoboSense Technology, and Unitree, a leading Chinese maker of robots.

The list notes that Deputy War Secretary Steve Feinberg has determined these companies meet the designation of 'Chinese military companies,' which provide commercial services,manufacturing, producing, or exporting to their military while also operating directly or indirectly in the U.S. The list mirrors one published in February that was withdrawn shortly after, with two exceptions: memory chip manufacturers Yangtze Memory Technologies and ChangXin Memory Technologies, which were on the list in 2021 but not on the list that was erroneously published in February, are now included.

Representatives from both Alibaba and Baidu disputed their inclusion on the short-lived list from earlier this year. every year, the department is statutorily required to update the list of Chinese companies believed to be supporting the Chinese military as outlined in Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2021. Companies listed do have the opportunity to contest their inclusion.

The designation on this list bars the War Department from contracting with firms and signals uncertainty and risk involved with working with them to others, yet it does not impose formal sanctions on them





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