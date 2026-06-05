Despite the gains, movie and music employment fell.

Donald Trump Schedules D.C. Rally With Lee Greenwood And Christopher Macchio After Artists Bail On Freedom 250 Concert Series SAG-AFTRA & WGAE Condemn CBS News’ ‘60 Minutes’ Firings, Call Terminations An Assault On Independent Journalism New ‘60 Minutes’ Executive Producer Sends Out Memo After Scott Pelley Firing, Says Show Will Never Be “Instructed By The Ownership” Of CBS On Stories With gains in leisure and hospitality, health care and local government, the job situation again showed signs of improvement after a lackluster year in 2025.

But the gains were not felt across industries. Jobs in movies and music fell by 2,700 to 328,000, and employment among broadcasting and content providers fell by 4,000 to 333,200. The figures come from the Average hourly earnings rose by 12 cents. or 0.3 percent, to $37.53. In the past year, earnings have risen by 3.4%.

SAG-AFTRA & WGAE Condemn CBS News' '60 Minutes' Firings, Call Terminations An Assault On Independent Journalism The bureau also revised numbers upward for March and April, adding an additional 93,000 jobs across those months. Such revisions are typical, as the agency obtains new information from businesses and government agencies. Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal, showed that the latest report was an indication that the “hiring recession is over.

” She wrote, “Almost every industry is hiring again except tech and finance. There are a lot of encouraging signs for the labor market heading into summer. . ” The figures also may weigh on the Federal Reserve, which has so far paused a period of lowering interest rates.

Kevin Warsh was recently sworn in as new chair, but he is now grappling with rising inflation, most apparent with the spike in gas prices following the start of the war in Iran. Althoughrailed against the last chair, Jerome Powell, and pressured the Fed to lower rates, that decision is made by the board of governors, not just Warsh. James Handy Stabbed To Death In L.A. ; Veteran Character Actor In Film, TV Was 81Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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