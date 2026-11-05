U.N. Winds Down Peacekeeping Mission in Western Sahara Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

The United Nations is liquidating its MINURSO mission in Western Sahara, repatriating personnel and closing facilities following a diplomatic standoff. This end to a 35-year presence raises concerns about regional stability between Morocco and the Polisario Front.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara, known as MINURSO, is initiating a comprehensive liquidation phase following a significant diplomatic impasse at the Security Council involving the United States and Russia.

This abrupt conclusion to a thirty-five-year international effort raises profound questions regarding regional security and long-term stability in one of the most strategically sensitive areas of North Africa. The mission, which was originally established in 1991, was tasked with monitoring a ceasefire between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front while also preparing for a referendum on self-determination that never occurred due to irreconcilable differences regarding voter eligibility.

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UN peacekeeping mission wind down geopolitical shift

With the ceasefire collapsing in 2020 and tensions remaining high, the decision to wind down operations marks a pivotal shift in the geopolitical landscape of the disputed territory. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the head of the U.N. peacekeeping department, emphasized the necessity of an orderly retreat, stating that the organization expects full cooperation from all parties involved to ensure the safety and dignity of the departing personnel.

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The liquidation process involves the repatriation of approximately one hundred and sixty military observers and the drawdown of one hundred and eighty civilians and affiliated staff members. Additionally, about thirteen mission facilities and team sites will be closed, and equipment will be disposed of or transferred. The mission's authorized strength was five hundred and thirty-four personnel, with Egypt, Ghana, and Pakistan serving as the primary contributors of military forces.

MINURSO budget impact future ceasefire stability

The budget for the fiscal years 2026 and 2027 exceeded sixty-two million dollars, reflecting the substantial resources previously dedicated to this complex operation. The withdrawal not only impacts the current security architecture but also leaves the future of the fragile ceasefire in doubt, as the international stake in maintaining peace diminishes with the absence of UN peacekeepers.