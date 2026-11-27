Lebanon wants the force to stay. But the U.N. Security Council voted to terminate its mandate at the end of 2026, bowing to demands from the United States and Israel.

of Naqoura are an abandoned hotel occupied by Israeli soldiers, its walls draped with anti-drone netting, and the compound housing the headquarters of the U.N. peacekeeping force.

The roads passing through the once-idyllic seaside town, now largely reduced to rubble, are empty except for the occasional military patrol or convoy of peacekeepers escorting civilians or supplies. The end of the nearly 50-year mandate of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force is looming in just over a month, and still there is no plan for what comes after it.

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The peacekeepers’ impending exit, in parallel with an ongoing occupation by Israeli forces and a debate over the disarmament of the Hezbollah militant group, leaves the future of Lebanon wants the U.N. force to stay. But the U.N. Security Council voted last year to terminate UNIFIL’s mandate at the end of 2026, bowing to demands from the United States and its close ally Israel. Israel says the mission was a failure, citing Hezbollah’s military buildup over the years.