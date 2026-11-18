Luxury travel brand Carl Friedrik debuts its first U.S. store in SoHo, NYC, blending 1970s Italian modernism with bespoke services and premium design.

Oppermann said the facade is landmarked, so the brand couldn’t alter the exterior, but inside, they created a “very airy, open space” and retained the exposed beams and cast iron column.

“It fits quite nicely withThe store design was inspired by 1970s Italian modernism combined with the feeling of a private members’ club with stained oak and veined marble materials. Throughout are vintage decorative and travel-themed objects, a bar cabinet with crystal and amber glassware, soft light from beneath oak paneling and floating shelves.

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“Great Italian interiors of the ’70s had a confidence to them, with rich materials, generous curves and an unapologetic sense of comfort,” Oppermann said. “These influences informed the design, while we exercised restraint to achieve a more contemporary space. The store is divided into two distinct sections: an airy gallery for product discovery as you enter, with a darker, club-inspired lounge at the rear — a place to relax and linger.

” The bulk of Carl Friedrik’s business is direct-to-consumer with online being its largest channel, said Mattis Oppermann, Niklas’ brother and cofounder. The brand is also carried in Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue in the U.S., along with some independent specialty retailers.

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“The store will offer what the online channel cannot,” Mattis Oppermann said. “Customers can see and handle the full collection, customize small leather goods at the dedicated embossing station, bring well-traveled items in for repair services and access a program of tailored events. ”Niklas Oppermann said New York was the obvious choice for its first American store since the U.S. has been the brand’s largest market for quite some time.

Carl Friedrik does well on the East and West Coasts and in Texas, he said, but “New York was the clearest choice from a customer perspective. It’s easier to travel to and so many brands open there. ” Although he now lives in Los Angeles, he said his hometown wasn’t an option since people there don’t generally browse the streets and pop into stores. Instead, they tend to drive to their destinations.

But in SoHo, tourists and New Yorkers alike walk through the streets searching for new brands.and accessories that has carved out a niche alongside other brands such as Rimowa and Away. It has won the iF Design Award and the Wallpaper Smart Space Award and has been featured in hit shows including “Succession,” “ Luggage continues to be its largest category, accounting for around 50 to 60 percent of sales, according to Mattis Oppermann.

Its hero product is hard-shell suitcases with wheels, but the brand also offersin 2024, followed by one in Covent Garden. The opening is indicative of the company’s plan to open flagships in key global cities. Mattis Oppermann said the brand is working on opening a shop inside a department store in Stockholm, a city where it also performs well.

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After that, the brothers are looking at other European and U.S. cities including Paris and large markets on the West Coast of the U.S. “But nothing has been decided yet,” he said. Niklas Oppermann said that for the first decade, Carl Friedrik was self-funded, but since 2023 it has initiated two funding rounds with private, angel investors that is helping to spur its expansion. The goal, he said is “to become a leading brand in the luxury luggage market.

” Although they know it’ll take some time to catch up to competitors such as Samsonite and others, the brothers believe that by targeting the “very discerning,” 30- to 50-year-old customer who is style conscious, culturally aware and a “picky traveler,” who is open to discovering brands that are not necessarily the best known or most hyped, they can continue to expand their reach.

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