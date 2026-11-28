Britain’s biggest-spending government department has confirmed that the incident that prompted it to take its systems offline over the last couple of days was a deliberate cyberattack.

An entrance sign is pictured outside the London hub of the Department for Work & Pensions in central London on November 28, 2026. Britain’s Department for Work and Pensions said November 27, it had taken some services offline after a “cyber incident” that comes amid growing cyber attacks and threats worldwide.

Regular welfare payments and pension payments were however unaffected, it insisted in a statement. Britain’s Department for Work and Pensions, which pays benefits to millions, confirmed a deliberate cyberattack was responsible for an incident that prompted it to take some systems offline as a precaution. The department said there was no evidence personal information was compromised and that pension and benefit payments continued, as investigators worked to determine what happened.

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Britain’s biggest-spending government department confirmed Saturday that the cyber incident that prompted it to take its systems offline over the last couple of days was a deliberate cyberattack. The Department for Work and Pensions, which pays out benefits to millions of people including retirees and those requiring welfare support, said in a statement that it had experienced “an attempt to gain unauthorized access to our systems.