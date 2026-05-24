The Royal Navy is preparing to conduct a mine-clearing mission to the U.S. in response to U.S.-Iran tensions, with automated systems and drones equipped with sonar set to identify and dispose of potential mines. The mission aims to secure a key waterway for the region's oil and natural gas supply, ensuring global economic stability.

Texas Primary Runoff Election results for May 26, 2026LIVE RADAR: Thunderstorms and flood threat for the Houston areaUK Royal Navy personnel inspect autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines, on RFA Lyme Bay in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026.

(AP Photo/Kwiyeon Ha) UK Royal Navy personnel inspect autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines, on RFA Lyme Bay in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Kwiyeon Ha) Britain's Armed Forces Minister Al Carns speaks during an interview on RFA Lyme Bay, in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026.

(AP Photo/Kwiyeon Ha) Britain's Armed Forces Minister Al Carns, centre, inspects autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines, on RFA Lyme Bay in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Kwiyeon Ha) Autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines are soon on RFA Lyme Bay, in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026.

(AP Photo/Kwiyeon Ha)UK Royal Navy personnel inspect autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines, on RFA Lyme Bay in territory of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Kwiyeon Ha) Aboard the RFA Lyme Bay docked off the coast of Gibraltar, hundreds of British sailors are waiting to be deployed for a mine-clearing mission to the U.S





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U.K. Royal Navy Mine-Clearing Mission U.S. Iran Tensions Automated Systems Sonar Sensor Diplomatic Resolution Complex Problem Potentials

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