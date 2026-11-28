Capt. Tom Moore raised almost $49 million with daily walks in his yard during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

An application to have the charitable company created in honor of Capt. Tom Moore removed appeared Friday on the register of Companies House, the official U.K. government executive agency that maintains the public register of British companies, including charitable ones.

, inspiring people across the U.K. who followed his exploits in daily TV updates during the early weeks of the pandemic. All of the money he raised was donated to Britain's National Health Service.from the public for his 100th birthday and participated in a charity music single that saw him become the oldest British No. 1 artist ever. Following the success of his fundraising, his family established the Captain Tom Foundation to continue his fundraising efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the charity was soon embroiled in controversy and Britain's charity regulator concluded in November 2024 that Moore's daughter and son-in-law personally benefited from the charity. The Charity Commission for England and Wales slammed them in a damning report that found they made almost 1.5 million pounds, or $1.9 million, from activities linked to the charity, including a book deal and an 18,000-pound fee to attend an awards ceremony.