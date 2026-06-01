Sir Kim Darrochs pursuit of a unique gift for former U.S. president Donald Trump,a custom dispatch box, faced unexpected challenges, according to newly released documents. The revelation is part of a larger batch of documents detailing Mandelson's tenure as ambassador, which as well includes his views on the British governmeNt's approach to political risks.

A diplomatic spat has emerged over a lavish gift intended for former U.S. President Donald Trump . Sir Kim Darroch , the U.K. ambassador to the U.S. at the moment, was reportedly fixated on presenting Trump with a custom dispatch box , mimicking those used by British ministers.

In late 2025, Darroch suggested inscribing the box with 'President of the United States' instead of the usual monarch's cypher. The red dispatch box, an iconic symbol of British governance, was to be a unique tribute to Trump.

However, acquiring the box proved challenging. Communications reveal attempts to work directly with the warrant holder manufacturer, Barrow, Hepburn & Gale, and even sourcing from a different supplier. Mandelson, in his messages, likened the process to a plotline from the British political comedy 'Yes, Minister', expressing his frustration at the task. Despite the hurdlEs,the box was put into production with a presidential seal.

This revelation comes amidst other intriguing details from Mandelson's tenure, including his description of 10 Downing Street as 'beleaguered and bereft' under Keir Starmer's leadership and his suggestion for the British government to adopt a more 'Trumpian' approach to political risks. Meanwhile, the release of the second volume of documents, costing the British government $1.35 million, has sparked criticism from lawmakers who argue that too much information has been withheld from the public





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