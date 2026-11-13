Tyson Mitchell Blunders Tulsa King Auction, Becoming Sheridan's Dumbest Character

Taylor Sheridan confirms Tyson Mitchell is his dumbest character after Tulsa King Season 4 Episode 5 shows him overspending on counterfeit wine during a bidding war.

Taylor Sheridan has officially identified Tyson Mitchell, portrayed by Jay Will in the Paramount+ series Tulsa King, as the dumbest character he has ever created in his eight-year tenure across multiple scripted television projects. This confirmation follows the events of Season 4, Episode 5, where the character executed a financial blunder involving counterfeit wine that highlighted a profound lack of judgment compared to the rest of Sheridan's extensive roster of protagonists and antagonists.

Tulsa King Auction Blunder Details

Tyson Mitchell was explicitly instructed to facilitate a bidding war for Bodhi and Leonardo's counterfeit wine with a strict cap of $6,000 per bottle. Despite these clear orders, the Tulsa King character allowed himself to become distracted by his pretense of being a rap artist, ultimately winning the auction at a price of $8,200 per bottle. This single mistake resulted in a total expenditure exceeding $2.2 million for a product that was entirely fraudulent.

Also read Tulsa King Season 2 Review: Frog Raybon Dies After Emotional Reconciliation With Lee

Previous Stupidity and Lack of Consequences

While this recent auction disaster is severe, it adds to a long history of reckless behavior exhibited by the Tulsa King cast member. In previous seasons, Tyson initiated a gang war with Bill Bevilaqua, revealed the location of the Montague 50 to enemies, and sold tainted ecstasy that nearly killed a dozen innocent individuals. Unlike typical crime dramas where such repeated liabilities result in immediate execution, Tyson faces no repercussions and learns nothing from his errors across four seasons.

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Comparison to Sheridan's Other Creations

Sheridan's characters in Yellowstone, Lioness, and Landman vary in intelligence, with some villains failing due to cowardice or systemic issues, such as James Jordan in Wind River. Other characters provide comedic relief through stupidity, like Ainsley and her associates in Landman. However, Tyson Mitchell stands apart as a founding member of Dwight Manfredi's criminal empire whose consistent, unearned incompetence surpasses every other character Sheridan has written in his career.

Series Direction and Critical Reception

The Tulsa King Season 4 Episode 5 narrative has drawn criticism for deviating from its core gangster premise into absurdity. The episode features a deus ex machina involving a valuable dinosaur fossil found by Goodie and Vince, alongside a romantic subplot between Mitch and Spencer with a significant age gap. Critics argue this combination of poor decision-making and nonsensical plot devices signals a decline in the show's quality, comparing the shift unfavorably to the consistent tone of The Sopranos.