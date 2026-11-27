British Boxing Board of Control clears Tyson Fury to fight Anthony Joshua after his wife Paris retracted claims he has schizophrenia.

The British Boxing Board of Control has officially declared Tyson Fury medically fit to compete in his highly anticipated bout against Anthony Joshua on December 11, following a brief crisis sparked by conflicting mental health disclosures.

Sanctions officials confirmed on Friday morning that all medical checks were satisfactory, ensuring the historic fight will proceed as planned despite earlier reports suggesting the heavyweight champion suffers from schizophrenia, a condition that would strictly prohibit him from boxing under current regulations.

Also read Tyson Fury Schizophrenia Claim Removed Ahead of Anthony Joshua Fight

Controversy Arises From Netflix Documentary

Tyson Fury's global streaming deal with Netflix faced potential collapse after the release of a promotional teaser for his forthcoming documentary, which included statements from his wife, Paris Fury, regarding her husband's mental health history.

In the preview distributed to news outlets, Paris stated that her husband is a 'mild schizophrenic,' a claim that Fury himself appeared to corroborate by mentioning a diagnosis from a leading specialist involving both schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

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These revelations immediately triggered alarm bells within the regulatory bodies overseeing the sport, as the British Boxing Board of Control maintains strict prohibitions against fighters competing while suffering from psychological disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, or hyper-mania.

Paris Fury Issues Emergency U-Turn

Following the explosive media coverage led by exclusive reporting from Jeff Powell, promoters and Netflix scrambled to edit the documentary before its global release, removing the specific claims regarding a schizophrenia diagnosis.

Paris Fury subsequently issued a rapid retraction, clarifying that while she had used the word 'schizophrenic' in reference to symptoms he experienced years ago, Tyson has never received an official diagnosis for the condition and does not currently have it.

She explained that mental health is complex and that finding the right terminology is difficult, emphasizing that her previous comments were based on a recalled conversation about past symptoms rather than a current clinical reality.

Medical Boards Conduct Swift Re-Evaluation

British Boxing Board of Control General Secretary Robert Smith insisted that Tyson will not be allowed to enter the ring unless doctors are completely satisfied there is no risk to his health or safety.

In response to the uncertainty, the Board accelerated their standard medical evaluation process, completing a comprehensive examination late on Thursday to determine the fighter's suitability for the upcoming bout.

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Robert Smith confirmed the successful outcome of these urgent checks on Friday, stating that all medical data was satisfactory and that the fight promoters had been formally informed of the clearance.

$150M Stakes And Global Broadcasting Impact

The potential cancellation of this event would have been catastrophic for Netflix, a company valued at £185 billion, which was expecting 60 million subscribers to tune in for the showdown.

Dana White, the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, predicted a gate of £26 million at the Principality Stadium, while the fighters are set to split a total purse of £150 million between them.

Tyson Fury, who was first crowned world champion in 2015 after defeating Wladimir Klitschko, has previously described hearing terrifying voices and screams, highlighting the severe nature of the mental health struggles he has managed throughout his career.

Schizophrenia is a serious long-term condition affecting roughly one in 300 people, characterized by hallucinations and delusions, but with proper management and therapy, individuals can lead functional lives, as evidenced by Fury's continued success in the ring.