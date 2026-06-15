Tyson Fury Stuns White House Crowd with Trump Support Cap and Announcement Tease at UFC Event

British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury appeared at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, wearing a 'Donald Trump for Prime Minister' cap and hinting at a future announcement alongside Dana White. The event, attended by President Trump and various celebrities, also featured a performance by Zac Brown Band and a jet flyover. Fury also mentioned his desire to fight Anthony Joshua.

British boxer Tyson Fury made a surprising appearance at the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House on Sunday night. The event, which took place on the South Lawn, was attended by President Donald Trump , First Lady Melania Trump, and various supporters.

Fury arrived after the second fight of the evening, walking out to the song 'Sex on Fire' by Kings of Leon. He wore a matching blazer and pants featuring his 'Gypsy King' logo in gold. The most notable part of his outfit was a cap bearing the message 'Donald Trump for Prime Minister' alongside an embroidered British flag, a clear nod to Trump's iconic 'Make America Great Again' hats.

After greeting Trump and UFC President Dana White, Fury joined a commentator cageside and hinted at an announcement, stating that Dana White would deliver the news instead. He also expressed interest in a future fight with Anthony Joshua, reigniting talks about a potential bout between the two boxers. The White House event featured several high-profile guests, including Mark Zuckerberg, NHL stars Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, and numerous UFC champions. Trump's children and their spouses were also present.

The National Anthem was performed by Zac Brown Band, accompanied by a 12-jet flyover set to AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck,' which received enthusiastic praise on social media. Fury's appearance followed his attendance at another boxing event the previous day, where his brother Tommy Fury fought and won against Eddie Hall





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