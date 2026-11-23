Tyson Fury's schizophrenia and bipolar diagnoses are revealed in a new Netflix documentary, detailing his mental health struggles and support from wife Paris.

Boxer Tyson Fury has revealed he suffers from schizophrenia following the release of a new Netflix documentary that details his lifelong mental health battles. The announcement coincides with a public appearance by his daughter, influencer Venezuela Fury, who attended the British Hairdressing Awards with her husband Noah Price on Monday.

Venezuela Fury Attends British Hairdressing Awards

Venezuela Fury, 17, arrived at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London wearing a bold coral dress. She posed for photographs alongside her husband, Noah Price, at the prestigious event. The couple tied the knot in May during a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man and have since settled into their new life together in a static caravan.

Also read Tyson Fury Reveals Schizophrenia Diagnosis In Netflix Doc

Other notable guests at the awards included This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton, and Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden. The appearance by Venezuela and Noah occurred just hours after the Netflix feature-length documentary about Tyson Fury shed light on his complex psychological history.

Documentary Reveals Mental Health Struggles

The documentary exposes the severe mental health issues Tyson Fury has faced throughout his life, including bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It was revealed that the boxer suffered a breakdown after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, achieving his ultimate career goal.

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Following the victory, Fury experienced a bout of psychosis, began hearing voices, and lost touch with reality. He described the period as a nightmare where he self-destructed through partying, drinking, and drug use. He stated that he had the world in his hands but threw it all away, becoming addicted to alcohol and drugs.

Paris Fury Shares Personal Experiences

Tyson Fury's wife, Paris, provided insight into her husband's condition in the documentary. She recalled a traumatic period when Tyson was hospitalized, convinced he was having a heart attack while she was pregnant. Doctors determined he was suffering from an anxiety attack and a mental breakdown rather than a cardiac event.

During this episode, Paris recounted that Tyson looked at her from a hospital bed, covered in wires, and expressed fear that the Illuminati were trying to kill him. He believed the radio was talking to him and threatening his family. Paris described being scared and heartbroken as she witnessed her husband lose his grip on reality.

Current Management And Support System

Tyson Fury now manages his mental health through physical training, setting short-term goals, and relying on family support. He credits his loved ones, particularly Paris, with keeping him on the straight and narrow. The couple has also experienced significant personal tragedy, including the loss of a child, which exacerbated his struggles with self-worth.

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Paris admitted that she initially struggled to understand the diagnoses, having never heard of bipolar disorder and holding misconceptions about schizophrenia. However, after learning more, she recognized that the symptoms perfectly matched her husband's behavior. The documentary serves as a moving account of his journey from darkness to stability.