Netflix removes controversial mental health claims about Tyson Fury from its documentary. Anthony Joshua vs Tyson fight faces medical scrutiny and potential cancellation.

Netflix has urgently edited its upcoming documentary to remove a statement from Paris Fury claiming her husband, Tyson Fury, suffers from schizophrenia. This editorial change comes as the highly anticipated $150 million boxing match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua faces severe regulatory scrutiny. The dispute threatens to derail the event scheduled for December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Documentary Controversy and Immediate Edits

The controversy originated when Paris Fury stated in the original cut that Tyson is a mild schizophrenic. This disclosure directly conflicts with official boxing regulations that prohibit fighters from competing if they have psychological disorders like schizophrenia or depression. Netflix, which expects over 60 million subscribers to watch the bout, moved quickly to align the content with medical and regulatory standards. The streaming giant confirmed they updated the film following new information provided by the Fury family prior to its official launch on Friday.

Also read Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua in Jeopardy Due to Mental Health Review

Mary Paris Fury Retracts Schizophrenia Diagnosis

Paris Fury issued a public clarification stating that Tyson has never been medically diagnosed with schizophrenia. She explained that her previous comments referenced symptoms observed years ago but emphasized that no official diagnosis ever occurred. The 36-year-old expressed pride in Tyson's openness about his mental health while acknowledging the complexity of living with such conditions. Her retraction aims to resolve the uncertainty surrounding Tyson's eligibility to compete in the high-stakes heavyweight championship.

Boxing Board of Control Medical Review Process

Robert Smith, general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, confirmed that Tyson cannot fight unless doctors are fully satisfied with his mental stability. The Board is currently reviewing all medical evidence to determine if the removed allegations were exaggerated or if Tyson meets the strict health criteria. A final decision on authorizing the fight will be made in the coming days after rigorous assessment. This process ensures no health risks are present for either competitor during the match.

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Financial Stakes and Operational Challenges in Cardiff

The potential cancellation of this bout would have devastating financial consequences for all involved parties. Tyson and Anthony are set to split a $150 million purse, while the Principality Stadium and Saudi Arabian investors led by Turki Alalshikh face significant losses. Despite early ticket sales, hundreds of seats remain available, with some vendors offering free beer to attract attendees. This situation has raised concerns about alcohol consumption among the crowd during the traditionally rowdy Friday night event.

Police Safety Measures and Event Outlook

Local authorities are considering implementing breathalyzer tests for late arrivals to manage safety risks associated with increased alcohol intake. Police officials aim to prevent disruptions when the stadium empties around 3am on the day of the fight. Although the event is currently expected to proceed as planned, the intense medical scrutiny of Tyson's mental health remains the primary hurdle. The outcome of these assessments will ultimately determine if the decade-long awaited showdown takes place in Cardiff.