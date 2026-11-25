Tyson Fury tells Louis Theroux that voices urged him to end his life after his 2015 win over Wladimir Klitschko, while wife Paris describes early signs of his mental health struggles.

Tyson Fury has disclosed that auditory hallucinations commanded him to take his own life while he was preparing to resume his professional boxing career. The 38-year-old heavyweight champion described a period of severe psychological distress that he says nearly resulted in a fatal outcome. His candid admission adds a new layer of detail to the public narrative of his mental health journey.

Speaking in an interview on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Fury explained that the voices convinced him his wife Paris was orchestrating a plot to have him killed. He stated that he also believed his father and his best friend Dave were part of this conspiracy. Fury told Theroux that he lost his grip on reality completely during this dark time.

Also read Tyson Fury Reveals Schizophrenia Diagnosis in Netflix Documentary: ‘I Thought I’d End Up in a Padded Room’

The Gypsy King suffered a breakdown after achieving his lifelong goal of defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. During that period, he experienced psychosis and began to hear voices. When asked what the voices were saying, Fury said they told him to kill himself. He described this experience as a very dark and demonic place that he never wants to return to.

Fury said he expected that he would end up in a padded room or dead. He added that death was an easy option, but he was horrified at the thought of ending up in a straitjacket. These remarks show how frightening and constant the experience was for him. It has now been revealed that Fury lives with schizophrenia, a lifelong mental health condition that can cause hallucinations, delusions and a loss of touch with reality.

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The boxer has also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. These multiple diagnoses provide context for the severe mental health struggles he has faced throughout his career. The combination of these conditions can significantly impact a person's ability to function and maintain stability.

Paris Fury, 36, said that looking back, she could always see signs that her husband was struggling with his mental health. She said these signals were already visible when the couple were teenagers and dating. Her comments appear in the feature-length documentary Tyson Fury, which streams on Netflix.

Paris said she noticed differences in his brain pattern compared with other people. She explained that he did not have one steady personality, because it was always highs and lows, and it felt like a different kind of person at times. These early signs were present long before his professional success.

Fury also told Theroux that his 2015 victory over Klitschko left him feeling depressed rather than elated. He said: Where I should have been the happiest moment of my life, I've become world heavyweight champion, the childhood dream had happened, I was almost depressed straight away. He described feeling deflated and indifferent after the fight.

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Fury told Theroux that he felt empty once he had reached his childhood goal. He said people around him urged him to move the goalposts and keep competing. He said he spoke to a few people who had experienced the same thing, and they called it paradise syndrome. He described it as putting all your eggs in one basket, so that everything in life is built around one moment.

Fury said many people misread his motivation, assuming he wanted championship belts. He stated: I only ever wanted to beat Wladimir. His account suggests that the Klitschko fight was the central goal of his career, and that his mental state changed sharply once it was over. This singular focus contributed to his subsequent emotional crash.

Anyone who is struggling or having thoughts of suicide can contact Samaritans on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org for confidential support. Additional support information is also available at thecalmzone.net.