Tyson Fury’s wife, Paris Fury, has said her husband has “never” been diagnosed with schizophrenia, days after the couple discussed an apparent diagnosis in quotes shared by Netflix ahead of the release of a documentary about the former heavyweight boxing champion.

Tyson Fury’s wife, Paris Fury, has said her husband has “never” been diagnosed with schizophrenia, days after the couple discussed an apparent diagnosis in quotes shared by Netflix ahead of the release of a documentary about the former heavyweight boxing champion.

The feature-length film “Tyson Fury,” which was released on Netflix Friday, details years of mental health struggles and addiction. Days earlier, on Monday, Netflix released quotes from the documentary in which Paris talked about struggling with comprehending that Fury was “schizophrenic. ” However, that speech is absent from the published film.

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“I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary,” Paris said in a statement shared by Netflix with CNN Friday. “I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic. ’” “Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis,” she continued.