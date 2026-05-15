Tyson Fury's Family Drama: The 'Gypsy King' and His 16-Year-Old Granddaughter's Wedding

Tyson Fury, the 'Gypsy King', is currently locked in a bitter family fallout with his dad John after his 16-year-old granddaughter was deemed 'too immature' to marry. Despite the drama, Fury flashed a smile as he made sure to stock up on groceries for his daughter's wedding. Meanwhile, his wife Paris has defended her daughter's age, saying she is mature for her years.

Tyson Fury was up early for a quick trip to Tesco on The Isle of Man on Friday wearing Crocs and pyjamas ahead of his daughter Venezuela 's wedding.

The 'Gypsy King', 37, is currently locked in the middle of a bitter family fallout after his dad John said his 16-year-old granddaughter is 'too immature' to tie the knot with Noah Price, 19. Despite the drama, Tyson flashed a smile as he made sure to stock up on strawberries, Sensations crisps, juice, and Highland water ahead of the ceremony which is set to take place on Saturday.

The frugal sportsman, who is frequently seen looking for a supermarket bargain on his Netflix series, decided to swerve splashing out on a plastic carrier bag and loaded the food straight into the back of his van. Tyson's son-in-law to be, Noah, proposed to Venezuela at her 16th birthday party last year and the couple started planning their big day within weeks.

Just like her father, Venezuela has also made her love of Crocs clear after she recently debated whether she should wear a white pair with her wedding gown.

The boxer, 37, is currently locked in the middle of a bitter family fallout after his dad John said his 16-year-old granddaughter is 'too immature' to tie the knot with Noah Price, 19. Discussing her final wedding preparations in a recent TikTok video, Venezuela said she may avoid wearing a traditional high-heel for her nuptials.

'So guys I just went to try on my wedding dress and my second dress as well. I think it is absolutely unreal, both of them,' she said.

'I'm having a bit of a struggle on what shoes to wear,' Venezuela added. 'Do I wear white New Balance trainers or white Crocs? ' And while the rest of the Fury's have revelled in the wedding planning, Tyson's dad, John, who is known for his outspoken nature, hasn't held back with his remarks about his family members, which will no doubt cause some awkward moments.

Indeed, John, 60, doesn't even think Venezuela should be walking down the aisle at all, having previously confessed that he didn't think she was 'mature enough' to date, let alone get married. During an appearance on At Home With The Furys, John made his feelings clear during a chat with sons Tyson and Tommy, 27, after Tyson called Noah a 'decent fella'. Expressing his shock that Venezuela was dating, John remarked: 'They're children!

I don't think she's mature enough for anything like - she's still a baby.

' As Tyson argued: 'I know, but she's 16 in a minute,' John countered: 'On my watch a 15-year-old should never have a boyfriend, never. ' But despite the drama, Tyson flashed a smile as he made sure to stock up on strawberries, juice, and water at the supermarket, near his home on The Isle of Man Ahead of the ceremony, which is set to take place on Saturday, the sportsman loaded a trolley full of food into the back of his van before heading home Tyson's son-in-law to be, Noah, proposed to Venezuela at her 16th birthday party last year, and the couple started planning their big day within weeks.

Surprisingly, Tyson wasn't as fazed by his daughter's young age, given he was 18 and his wife Paris was 17 when he proposed to her. Paris, 36, has also defended her daughter's age, saying on This Morning: 'Venezuela is so mature for her years. She's done so much in such a short time just because of who she is and the fact that she's got six younger brothers and sisters that she's helped bring up, I can't deny it...

'I can't deny her because I was 17 when I got engaged. She's obviously following in my footsteps, so how can I judge her in any way.

'I know she's young. But I think she's found the person she loves and if she's happy, I will completely support her.

' Venezuela and Noah kept their romance under wraps, before going Instagram official just months before their proposal. After asking Tyson for his daughter's hand in marriage, amateur boxer Noah crashed Venezuela's 16th birthday party to propose after just a year of dating





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