Tyson Fury's Early Tesco Trip Ahead of Daughter's Wedding

Tyson Fury, the 'Gypsy King', was seen wearing Crocs and pyjamas as he made a quick trip to Tesco on The Isle of Man on Friday, ahead of his daughter Venezuela's wedding. He is currently in the middle of a family fallout with his dad John, who believes his 16-year-old granddaughter is too immature to get married.

Tyson Fury was up early for a quick trip to Tesco on The Isle of Man on Friday wearing Crocs and pyjamas ahead of his daughter Venezuela's wedding.

The 'Gypsy King', 37, is currently locked in the middle of a bitter family fallout after his dad John said his 16-year-old granddaughter is 'too immature' to tie the knot with Noah Price, 19. Despite the drama, Tyson flashed a smile as he made sure to stock up on strawberries, juice, and water, ahead of the ceremony, which is set to take place on Saturday





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Tyson Fury Crocs Pyjamas Tesco Isle Of Man Venezuela's Wedding Family Fallout Dad John Noah Price 16-Year-Old Granddaughter Too Immature High-Heel New Balance Trainers White Crocs Tiktok Video Wedding Dress Second Dress Shoes White New Balance Trainers Paris This Morning Proposal Amateur Boxer Noah Crashed Venezuela's 16Th Birthday Party T Asked For Tyson's Approval

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