Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela moves into humble caravan as married life begins

The new couple, Venezuela and aspiring boxer Noah Price, have relocated to Chesterfield, Derbyshire, and are expected to move into their modest marital abode on their return from honeymoon. They married at the Royal Chapel of St.John the Baptist church on the Isle of Man over the weekend.

Her father might be worth £160million, but this is the humble home where Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter Venezuela will be starting married life - a static caravan on a traveller campsite that was once a potato field.

It is located just three doors down from Venezuela's new mother-in-law. The couple, who married at the weekend, are expected to move into their modest marital abode on their return from honeymoon. Venezuela, eldest child of two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and his wife Paris, has been used to a life of luxury, growing up in a £2million beachside mansion and more recently living in a £5million country pile on the Isle of Man





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Tyson Fury Family Humble Home Married Life Begins Campervan Chesterfield Derbyshire

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