Tyson Fury's Daughter Gerrard and Wife Drink Mocktails as They Address Critics Over Marriage Age

Venezuela Fury and her husband Noah Price took to TikTok to address critics over their marriage age and drink mocktails as they enjoy their honeymoon in Marbella.

Venezuela Fury, 16, and Noah Price, 19, have hit out at their critics and thanked supporters in a new video shared from their Marbella honeymoon.

The daughter of boxer Tyson Fury is currently holidaying with her new husband following their outlandish wedding at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man earlier this month. The newlyweds took to TikTok on Sunday to communicate with fans, as they answered questions including responding to those branding her “a child bride’ for getting married at such a young age - with the duo calling critics “freaks.

” The stream of live comments saw the duo show their funny side, with Noah responding to those calling him “fat’ by professing he is 6ft4in and weighing in at 18st due to his “laziness’ and lack of motivation to train. A further talking point from fans was queries over their plans, as the duo mused over making a YouTube channel in the style of her Love Island star uncle Tommy Fury, who was a no-show at their wedding, and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Venezuela Fury, 16, and Noah Price, 19, have hit out at their critics and thanked supporters in a new video shared from their Marbella honeymoon The daughter of boxing legend Tyson Fury is currently holidaying with her new husband following their outlandish wedding at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man earlier this month The stream of live comments saw the duo show their funny side, with Noah responding to those calling him “fat’ by professing he is 6ft4in and weighing in at 18st due to his “laziness’ and lack of motivation to train (pictured over the weekend) Sitting in a beach club, the duo were insistent Venezuela was drinking mocktails - after which Noah flashed a cheeky smile at the camera - while asking questions from fans, many of whom were also sending gifts.

A hot topic among followers was Venezuela’s age while getting married, which is illegal in the UK yet permitted in The Isle of Man - a self-governing British Crown Dependency situated in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Ireland. On the subject, Venezuela said: “Child bride wife and happy and proud,” while Noah hit back: “Yeah, actually consented to marriage and not forced or arranged, ya freaks, there’s always going to be keyboard warriors.

” Noah went on to confirm he “technically gypsy grabbed,” to which Venezuela joked she was kissed “against her will. ” Grabbing is a controversial gypsy courtship ritual which sees the boys physically grab the girl, drag her away on her own, kiss her and claim ownership of the recipient.

As fans repeatedly professed their love for Venezuela, Noah urged followers to show him some love, saying: “Can everyone say we love Noah because everyone’s only calling me fat,” before also stating he is being mocked for his hairline.

Sitting in a beach club, the duo were insistent Venezuela was drinking mocktails - after which Noah flashed a cheeky smile at the camera - while asking questions from fans, many of whom were also sending gifts On the subject, Venezuela said: “Child bride wife and happy and proud,” while Noah hit back: “Yeah, actually consented to marriage and not forced or arranged, ya freaks, there’s always going to be keyboard warriors'” When the couple were asked about who boxer Noah should fight, one follower cruelly suggested he fight her uncle Tommy’s three-year-old daughter Bambi (Molly-Mae and Bambi pictured at Venezuela’s wedding) Molly-Mae and Tommy, who did not attend the wedding, are pictured on her YouTube channel On his looks, he was also asked how often he uses sunbeds, to which he insisted he only uses them once a month or more if he has an event.

When the couple were asked about who boxer Noah should fight, one follower cruelly suggested he fight her uncle Tommy’s three-year-old daughter Bambi. Venezuela swiftly jumped to defend her first cousin and brands the follower “evil” before the duo bandied names around with suggestions for who he should fight. Noah then joked he wouldn’t fight the tot because “she bites.

” They then suggest starting a YouTube channel, with Noah saying: “We should start a YouTube channel - Nevermind Tommy and Molly, we are the new ones,” while Venezuela said: “I think that will be great, we will take over Tommy and Molly. ” Someone asks when Noah is going to fight again, he said: “When I stop being lazy and start training again, anyone can have it trust me.

” Noah went on to confirm he “technically gypsy grabbed,” to which Venezuela joked she was kissed “against her will,” grabbing is a controversial gypsy courtship ritual which sees the boys physically grab the girl, drag her away on her own, kiss her and claim ownership of the recipien





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