Netflix's revealing doc about Tyson Fury will see the boxing champ reveal a schizophrenia diagnosis and discuss his mental health.

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The doc will also see him talk about a bi-polar diagnosis in 2017.

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“Words can’t explain the darkness I was in,” Fury will say about his mental health issues. “I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100% thought at times I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much. Netflix's 'Minimum Wage' Ushers In Streaming's Short Ep Sitcom Era: "The Future Is 15-Minute 'SpongeBob'-Length Episodes" “I was waking up in the night like this, the anxiety was crippling me.

I just could not overcome it. Completely gone, and that’s when I went and saw the psychiatrist down in London. She asked me like a gazillion questions, and I ticked all the boxes, whatever was going on. Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder.

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” will also see his wife, Paris Fury, and father John Fury discussing the boxer’s mental health illness.

“I can tell you this: When I look back, it’s always been there,” says John Fury. “Me being who I am and no understanding of anything, I didn’t want to see a depressed kid – and if I did see it, I paid no mind to it. But I understand now. It’s an illness, a terrible illness.

I suffer with it myself. ” The film will see Fury reveal the night he decided to turn his life around, on Halloween 2017.

“I went out and I was embarrassed of how I looked,” he will say. “I was a fat mess and I had this big costume on, a glow in the dark skeleton suit and I thought no one would recognise me in this. “And I looked around me and I could see all like young people and I thought I’ve had the world in my hands and I threw it all away.

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And now, I’m just a fat mess, addicted to alcohol and, go home. I just said, ‘I can’t do this on my own anymore. I need your help. ’ And that was the part, the comeback.

” The 90-minute doc, from Banijay’s Optomen, will explore the life of Fury, who is known as one of the UK’s most colorful and compelling sporting figures. It will trace his journey from childhood to superstardom and the top of the boxing game. Lucy Wilcox’s feature will chart his successes and setbacks, and his well-documented struggles with mental health. George Waldrum is the executive producer.