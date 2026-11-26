Tyson Fury and Paris reveal their tragic 2014 miscarriage in a new Netflix documentary, detailing the emotional burden he carried into his historic victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have publicly shared the heartbreaking details of their first miscarriage, revealing the profound emotional toll it took on the couple. In a new Netflix documentary titled Tyson Fury, the British boxing star disclosed how he transported their deceased infant son home from the hospital and buried the baby in the garden at his father's residence.

This devastating loss occurred in 2014, marking a period of intense personal grief that preceded one of the most significant achievements in Fury's professional career. The couple suffered this tragic event more than a year before Fury's career-defining victory against Wladimir Klitschko, a fight that would see him claim the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles. The documentary provides an unfiltered look at the pain Fury concealed as he prepared for the historic bout in Dusseldorf.

Also read Tyson Fury Reveals Schizophrenia Voices Before Comeback

The Mechanics Of The Loss And Burial

Paris Fury described the moment they discovered the loss while she was expecting their third child at home. She received a call from doctors informing her that the baby was gone and that she needed to give birth. Initially, she kept the news secret because Tyson's uncle, Hughie, was also seriously ill in the hospital, and she did not wish to add further pressure to the family during that crisis.

Paris explained that the situation eventually became unavoidable, stating, I had to go into the hospital and born this baby. She told Tyson, and they went through the experience together. The couple made the difficult decision to take the baby home, a request that is not typically permitted in standard hospital protocols. Paris noted that she does not remember much from that week other than seeing the garden where the baby was buried.

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Tyson Fury recalled his determination to bring his son home, stating that at that age, hospitals usually do not allow parents to take their deceased child home. He asserted, I said no, that is my family, I will take it. The couple, along with Tyson's brothers, buried the baby in the garden of his father John's house. Tyson mentioned using a large mahogany wooden box from a fancy watch as a coffin, noting the baby was roughly the same size as the box.

Family Crisis And Compounding Grief

The miscarriage took place against a backdrop of severe family stress, specifically concerning the critical illness of Tyson's uncle Hughie. Tyson recalled that Hughie was still in the hospital during this time, showing signs of movement and blinking, which gave the family hope. However, the family eventually decided to switch off life support, believing Hughie had endured enough suffering.

For Tyson, Hughie had been a vital source of support throughout his boxing career. Tyson explained that he would often visit Hughie to ask for advice on his fights and the hard work involved in training. The fact that Hughie missed these final preparations added another layer of heartbreak to an already unbearable period. Tyson felt the responsibility to remain strong for his family, noting that protecting and providing is the job men should do.

Paris admitted that neither she nor Tyson was able to properly process the loss of their child at the time. They struggled to speak about what had happened, and Paris stated that even now she dislikes talking about it. She emphasized the unimaginable nature of the pain, saying that one cannot imagine it is going to go away. The couple remained heartbroken and silent about their tragedy during this crucial time in their lives.

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Emotional Suppression Before The Klitschko Fight

Tyson Fury revealed that he suppressed his emotions to focus on the upcoming challenge against Wladimir Klitschko. He described putting all the pain and difficult instances into the deepest darkest locker he could find and locking it away. By burying his grief, Fury was able to mentally prepare for what would become the biggest fight of his career.

This emotional suppression allowed Tyson to travel to Germany as an underdog and deliver a stunning performance. He defeated the long-reigning Ukrainian champion on points, ending Klitschko's 11-year unbeaten reign. This victory marked the pinnacle of his early career, establishing him as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

However, the long-term effects of suppressing his trauma became evident after the fight. Following his triumph in Germany, Tyson Fury struggled with depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. The documentary highlights how the unresolved grief from 2014 contributed to these later challenges, illustrating the complex relationship between personal tragedy and professional success in the high-pressure world of professional boxing.