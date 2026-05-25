Tyson Fury, Paris Fury, and Their Children's Epic 36-Hour Journey to Thailand

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris Fury jetted off with their five youngest children to sun-soaked Thailand for a half term getaway on Monday, just hours after their daughter Venezuela returned from honeymoon. The family traveled in swanky business class and enjoyed a lavish dinner while the kids slept.

Tyson and Paris Fury jetted off with their five youngest children to sun-soaked Thailand for a half term getaway on Monday, just hours after newlywed daughter Venezuela returned from honeymoon.

The mother-of-seven, 36, shared snaps from the family's epic 36 hour journey which saw Prince Tyson II, nine, Valencia, eight, Adonis, seven, Athena, and Prince Rico all travel Etihad business class. They left their Isle Of Man home behind to fly from Manchester airport, with everyone sitting in their own £5K private pod. Tyson, 37, and his wife coordinated in green outfits for the journey, while the children were dressed in matching blue co-ords.

Paris, who is also mum to Venezuela, 16, and John James, 15, enjoyed a lavish dinner while the kids slept, before catching a connecting flight in Abu Dhabi. She captioned the post: 'A serious long travel I think it took us 36 hours in total but well worth it'.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's new husband Noah Price, 19, begged TikTok followers for money amid the couple's gifted £30,000 Marbella getaway on Sunday. He parents, who have an estimated £162million net worth, are said to have paid for the honeymoon as well giving them £5million and a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gift. During a TikTok live video, he begged for money by way of online gifts and likes.

After he thanked numerous women for their generosity, he laughed: 'Watch Venezuela punch me in the mouth', to which she replied: 'I am, honestly!

'. Fans can subscribe to Noah's TikTok account and sent him online gifts the more viewers he has the more this can be monetised. Elsewhere they answered questions including responding to those branding her 'a child bride' for getting married at such a young age - with the duo calling critics 'freaks'. Tyson, 37, and his wife coordinated in green outfits for the journey, while the children were dressed in matching blue co-ords.

Paris, who is also mum to Venezuela, 16, and John James, 15, enjoyed a lavish dinner while the kids slept, before catching a connecting flight in Abu Dhabi. No expense had been spared on the lavish getaway. She captioned the post: 'A serious long travel I think it took us 36 hours in total but well worth it'.

The stream of live comments saw the duo show their funny side, with Noah responding to those calling him 'fat' by professing he is 6ft4in and weighing in at 18st due to his 'laziness' and lack of motivation to train. A further talking point from fans was queries over their plans, as the duo mused over making a YouTube channel in the style of her Love Island star uncle Tommy Fury, who was a no-show at their wedding, and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Sitting in a beach club, the duo were insistent Venezuela was drinking mocktails - after which Noah flashed a cheeky smile at the camera - while asking questions from fans, many of whom were also sending gifts. A hot topic among followers was Venezuela's age while getting married, which is illegal in the UK yet permitted in The Isle of Man - a self-governing British Crown Dependency situated in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Ireland.

On the subject, Venezuela said: 'Child bride wife and happy and proud', while Noah hit back: 'Yeah, actually consented to marriage and not forced or arranged, ya freaks, there's always going to be keyboard warriors'. Noah went on to confirm he 'technically gypsy grabbed', to which Venezuela joked she was kissed 'against her will'.

Before being spotted arriving back in the UK Venezuela's new husband Noah Price, 19, begged TikTok followers for money amid the couple's gifted £30,000 Marbella getaway on Sunday. Grabbing is a controversial gypsy courtship ritual which sees the boys physically grab the girl, drag her away on her own, kiss her and claim ownership of the recipient.

As fans repeatedly professed their love for Venezuela, Noah urged followers to show him some love, saying: 'Can everyone say we love Noah because everyone's only calling me fat', before also stating he is being mocked for his hairline. On his looks, he was also asked how often he uses sunbeds, to which he insisted he only uses them once a month or more if he has an event





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