Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury discusses his 2015 schizophrenia and bipolar disorder diagnoses in a new Netflix documentary, revealing the darkness that followed his championship victory.

Professional boxer Tyson Fury has provided a raw and detailed account of his mental health struggles, specifically revealing his diagnoses of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder which occurred in 2015. This disclosure was made during a promotional interview for the Netflix documentary that is scheduled for release on Friday, November 27. The multi-time world heavyweight champion spoke about the period immediately following his victorious bout, a time he described as being dominated by severe psychological distress.

The Onset of Mental Illness

Fury, who is currently 38 years old, described the emotional state he experienced after winning the world heavyweight championship as being trapped in what he called the living version of the pits of hellfire. He expressed deep fear regarding his declining mental state, stating that he often believed he would eventually end up in a padded room with the door locked. This fear was a significant factor in his internal struggle during that period of his life.

Also read Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury reveals schizophrenia diagnosis

The boxer explained that the anxiety he felt was crippling and affected his daily routine, causing him to wake up repeatedly throughout the night. He noted that these feelings of depression and anxiety were overwhelming and seemed impossible to overcome on his own. This persistent struggle eventually led him to seek professional psychiatric help in London, where a psychiatrist conducted an extensive evaluation.

Professional Diagnosis and Family Insights

During his consultation in London, the psychiatrist asked numerous questions that allowed Fury to tick all the relevant boxes for his symptoms. The assessment confirmed his suspicions regarding depression and anxiety, but ultimately led to a more complex diagnosis. The doctor identified that he had a version of bipolar disorder, which he subsequently referred to as being a manic depressive, adding the complication of schizophrenia to his medical history.

Advertisement

Fury's father, John Fury, also contributed to the narrative by reflecting on the signs that were present throughout Tyson's life. He admitted that he did not fully understand the nature of the illness at the time and often ignored signs of depression in his son. John acknowledged that he too suffers from the condition, stating that he now recognizes it as a terrible illness that requires proper understanding and management rather than dismissal.

The Turning Point in 2017

The boxer identified a specific moment in October 2017, during the Halloween season, as the critical turning point that led to his recovery. At that time, he was attending a costume party dressed in a glow-in-the-dark skeleton suit, believing that his appearance would prevent anyone from recognizing him. He felt embarrassed by his appearance and described himself as a fat mess who was addicted to alcohol and suffering from severe emotional instability.

Observing the young people around him, Fury realized he had let go of the world that was once in his hands. He acknowledged that he could no longer handle his condition independently and explicitly asked for help, marking the beginning of his comeback. This moment of vulnerability and self-awareness prompted him to enter a hospital, where he began seeing psychiatrists and starting the long process of managing his mental health.

Family Life and Continued Support

Fury's journey towards recovery is also documented in the Netflix docuseries At Home With The Furys, which aired in August 2023. The series offers a glimpse into his life with his wife, Paris Fury, and their seven children as they navigate life after his retirement from professional boxing. The content highlights the supportive role his family plays in maintaining his stability and well-being.

Advertisement

The family's recent milestones, such as the wedding of their eldest daughter Venezuela to aspiring boxer Noah Price on Saturday, May 16, demonstrate the stability they have achieved. Surrounded by friends and family, the celebration of Venezuela's 17th birthday wedding was a significant event that showcased the close-knit nature of the Fury household. These personal successes stand in contrast to the dark periods Fury overcame, illustrating the positive impact of his continued treatment and support system.