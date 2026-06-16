Tyson Fury Names the One Condition for Fighting Moses Itauma

Tyson Fury has had a change of heart on fighting heavyweight phenom Moses Itauma, but under one pretty significant condition. Itauma is universally regarded as

Tyson Fury has had a change of heart on fighting heavyweight phenom Moses Itauma, but under one pretty significant condition. Itauma is universally regarded as the heavyweight heir apparent, having shot through the ranks in only a few years, collecting 14 wins and 12 of them inside the distance.

Most recently, he knocked out Jermain Franklin for the first time in his career and bettered the efforts of Anthony Joshua and Fury by knocking out former world title challenger Dillian Whyte in the first round.in April. He is signed to fight Anthony Joshua in a seismic all-British showdown later this year, but has also announcedMany think that Fury vs Joshua might be the end of the story for both men in boxing, but the pair have both publicly denied that they will stopNothing, but obviously money ," Fury told iFL TV.

"For sure, I am a prizefighter, show me the money and I will do the job, but at the end of the day, if there is no big money involved, what is the point? He doesn’t have a belt, he doesn’t have nothing, what is it for? ” “I don’t need to fight f---ing kids, do you know what I mean?

Listen, Moses is a good kid, he is a great boxer and everything, brilliant, but unless its going to big money, why would I want to fight Moses for f--- all? ” Fury has shared the ring with Itauma before, as the Slovak-Brit has been a part of previous Fury training camps and the former champion had nothing but praise for the WBO mandatory challenger.

"I have had Moses in four or five camps and he is a good kid," The 'Gypsy King' explained. "Good puncher, good speed, good boxing IQ, he listens, which is very important, he takes it all on board and he is a good learner, as well.

“He has got speed and athleticism, he is definitely the real deal, if he wasn’t then I would say, but don’t forget that I am the one who has gassed him up for the last four years! ” Itauma now sits in a perfect position to finally get a shot at a world title, potentially in early 2027 as the number one-ranked contender with the WBO and WBA.

It looks as though he is more likely to get a shot at the winner of the rematch between Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois for the WBO title. He will first have to make it through his next test, which promises to be the biggest of his career if the speculation is true.

Itauma will return to the ring at the end of August and the likely opponent as of today is the well-regarded Filip Hrgovic, who is still fresh and unscathed from his comfortable points win over Dave Allen. James started his journalism career in 2024 and has written about a variety of sports, including Boxing, MMA, tennis and Formula 1, but his expertise is in boxing.

As a former boxer, he has been published with Boxing News and the Independent, where he worked as a boxing writer - covering breaking news, analysis, interviewing notable figures such as Amir Khan and reporting from ringside. James was born in Birmingham in the UK before a brief stint of his childhood in New Jersey, and then returned to the UK as a teenager to finish his education and gain a Bachelor's degree from Newcastle University.

When he isn’t writing, James enjoys a round of golf with his friends or lacing up his gloves and trying to emulate the fighters he loves watching, like Vasiliy Lomachenko and David Benavidez.





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