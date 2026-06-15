Tyson Fury Faces Backlash Over White House UFC Appearance and Trump Hat

Boxing champion Tyson Fury and his wife Paris attended the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, where Fury wore a hat reading 'Donald Trump for Prime Minister'. The appearance, following a travel ban, sparked criticism from the Traveller and Romani communities over perceived political alignment and historical sensitivities.

British heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and his wife Paris made a surprise appearance at The White House 's UFC Freedom 250 event on Sunday night.

The event celebrated America's 250th independence anniversary. Fury, 37, arrived wearing a hat emblazoned with the words 'Donald Trump for Prime Minister', making a bold political and fashion statement. The couple made their grand entrance after the second fight of the night, walking out to the Kings of Leon song 'Sex on Fire'. Paris shared photos from the night on Instagram, writing 'Only in America!

Can't believe we are at the White House walking round, then watching the fights in Donald Trumps garden! Whirl wind few days!

' Tyson Fury had not visited the United States since October 2021 due to a travel ban, making this appearance notable. He expressed happiness about being at the historic event, stating 'It's been a long time and boy oh boy am I happy to be here at this historic event, freedom at the White House and Donald Trump's birthday.

' Fury also teased an announcement with UFC executive Dana White after speaking with President Trump, though he did not reveal details, saying 'Dana can do it'. He further fueled speculation about a future fight with Anthony Joshua, addressing the long-standing saga between the two boxers. The day before, Fury had sat ringside in Manchester to watch his brother Tommy Fury defeat Eddie Hall. Fury has previously expressed strong support for Trump.

After a contentious White House meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2024, Fury posted a video of the exchange on Instagram with the caption 'Come on @realdonaldtrump sort it out baby' and another post saying 'Viva Trump, stop the wars. @realdonaldtrump=peace in the world.

' However, Fury's White House appearance and his hat statement sparked backlash from the Traveller and Romani communities. Many followers criticized the couple on social media, accusing them of 'forgotten their values'. One comment read 'Ahhh, considering how the US government have treated Romani people forever, this is a bit of a kick in the teeth to the ancestry but go on.

' Another said 'I love you guys, but I can't do this. Don't lose your Fury values.

' Fury, who has Irish Traveller heritage, faced particular scrutiny. In the United States, Romani Americans and Irish-American Travellers lack federal recognition as distinct ethnic groups. A 2020 study by the Harvard FXB Center for Health and Human Rights and Voice of Roma found that almost 80% of Romani Americans experience discrimination and 70% hide their Romani identity to avoid stigmatization. After the event, Fury shared a selfie pointing at his hat, tagging Trump and adding the hashtag '#makebritaingreatagain.

' This prompted further criticism, with fans questioning 'What would Happen to the Travellers, if he was..? ' and some saying they were unfollowing him. While Fury enjoyed the UFC event cageside and celebrated with Trump, his political alignment and the implications for his community heritage became a major point of contention online, highlighting tensions between personal political expression and communal identity and historical struggles





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tyson Fury UFC White House Donald Trump Traveller Community Romani Discrimination Boxing Political Statement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyson Fury Stuns White House Crowd with Trump Support Cap and Announcement Tease at UFC EventBritish heavyweight champion Tyson Fury appeared at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, wearing a 'Donald Trump for Prime Minister' cap and hinting at a future announcement alongside Dana White. The event, attended by President Trump and various celebrities, also featured a performance by Zac Brown Band and a jet flyover. Fury also mentioned his desire to fight Anthony Joshua.

Read more »

Tyson Fury Faces Backlash Over White House UFC Appearance and Trump SupportTyson Fury's surprise appearance at the White House UFC event and his pro-Trump fashion statement sparked criticism from the Traveller community and fans who accused him of abandoning his values.

Read more »

UFC President Dana White Calls White House Correspondents' Dinner 'F***ing Awesome'UFC President Dana White has called the shooting at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner 'f***ing awesome', after he and others were evacuated from the gala. The shooting started getting noisy, tables were getting flipped over, and guys were running in with guns, White said while walking out of the hotel. They were screaming Get down, but, he added, Build a f***ing roof, like you've got all the money in the world, right? You want to do this for f***ing America? Build a 4,000-seat arena, get a f***ing barndominium.

Read more »

Tyson Fury's White House Visit Sparks Outrage from the Traveller CommunityTyson Fury's surprise appearance at The White House's UFC Freedom 250 event on Sunday night has sparked outrage from the Traveller community. The British heavyweight champion, 37, made a bold political and fashion statement with his hat emblazoned with the words 'Donald Trump for Prime Minister'. Tyson and his wife Paris, 36, enjoyed the cage-fighting spectacular celebrating America's 250th independence anniversary, but their actions have been met with criticism from fans who feel they have 'forgotten their values'.

Read more »