Tyson Fury Faces Backlash Over White House UFC Appearance and Trump Support

Tyson Fury's surprise appearance at the White House UFC event and his pro-Trump fashion statement sparked criticism from the Traveller community and fans who accused him of abandoning his values.

British heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury made a surprise appearance at the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House on Sunday night. The event, celebrating America's 250th independence anniversary, saw Fury arrive with his wife Paris.

He made a bold political statement by wearing a hat emblazoned with the words 'Donald Trump for Prime Minister'. The couple entered the venue after the second fight, walking out to the song 'Sex on Fire' by Kings of Leon. Paris Fury shared enthusiastic photos on Instagram, expressing her amazement at being at the White House and watching fights in Donald Trump's garden.

However, the post received significant backlash from fans and members of the Traveller community, who criticized the couple for seemingly forgetting their values. Critics pointed to the historical mistreatment of Romani people by the US government and questioned the appropriateness of their support for Trump.

One comment read, 'Ahhh, considering how the US government have treated Romani people forever, this is a bit of a kick in the teeth to the ancestry but go on,' while another said, 'I love you guys, but I can't do this. Don't lose your Fury values.

' Tyson Fury further fueled controversy by sharing a selfie pointing at his hat, tagging Trump and using the hashtag '#makebritaingreatagain'. This prompted questions about what would happen to Travellers under such political ideals and led some fans to unfollow him. Fury's US visit was notable because he had been banned from entering the country since October 2021.

He expressed his happiness at being at the historic event, stating, 'It's been a long time and boy oh boy am I happy to be here at this historic event, freedom at the White House and Donald Trump's birthday.

' During the event, he teased a potential announcement alongside UFC Dana White after speaking with President Trump but refused to disclose details, saying 'Dana can do it'. He also reignited talk of a future fight with Anthony Joshua, adding to the long-standing saga between the two boxers. This appearance followed Fury's attendance at a Manchester bout the previous day, where his brother Tommy Fury defeated Eddie Hall.

Fury's support for Trump is not new; last year he sent a fiery message to Trump after the contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, posting 'Come on @realdonaldtrump sort it out baby' and 'Viva Trump, stop the wars. @realdonaldtrump=peace in the world.

' The overall reaction highlights the intersection of celebrity, politics, and community values, sparking debate about the responsibilities of public figures





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