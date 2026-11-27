A new Netflix documentary highlights Tyson Fury's career but ignores his past doping ban and violent threats made against journalist Oliver Holt prior to his victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

A new Netflix documentary focusing on Tyson Fury is scheduled to premiere on Friday, coinciding with the intensified preparations for his highly anticipated heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua in Cardiff next month. While the release generates significant excitement among boxing fans and viewers alike, the production has drawn attention for its selective narrative approach regarding the Gypsy King's complex history.

Exclusions Regarding Doping Ban and Past Controversies

Reports indicate that the documentary completely omits any mention of the two-year doping ban Fury served between December 2015 and December 2017. This omission, while predictable given the promotional nature of such films, represents a significant gap in the portrayal of his professional timeline and regulatory challenges during that period.

Also read Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua in Jeopardy Due to Mental Health Review

Another major controversy appears to have been excluded from the final cut. In November 2015, shortly before defeating Wladimir Klitschko to win the world heavyweight title, Fury engaged in a heated exchange with journalist Oliver Holt. This incident, which involved direct threats of physical violence, was captured during an interview with Kugan Cassius for the iFLTV channel and has since become a notable part of Fury's public record.

Details of the November 2015 Threats to Journalist

During the November 2015 interview, Fury and his entourage, which included his brother Shane and a team member known as Cliff, were in the midst of fight week preparations. When Cassius referenced a previous controversial interview Holt had conducted for The Mail on Sunday, Fury's demeanor shifted markedly. He acknowledged Holt, referring to him by a derogatory nickname, and expressed indifference to Holt's current activities while simultaneously issuing severe physical threats.

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Fury explicitly threatened violence, stating that Shane, who is six feet six inches tall and weighs 25 stone, would "break his jaw completely with one straight right hand." Fury clarified that he would not deliver the blow to avoid trouble but claimed his brother would "annihilate" the journalist. He further instructed Cliff to jump on Holt's head, prompting Cliff to respond by saying he would "fuck him up." These exchanges highlight the volatile environment surrounding Fury during his rise to the heavyweight championship.

Journalist Perspective and Mental Health Context

Oliver Holt, the journalist involved, declined to involve the police at the time, viewing the threats as a mixture of bravado, bullying, and slapstick rather than sinister intent. However, the context of Fury's mental health, which was reportedly precarious even then, adds gravity to these statements. The new documentary claims that a few months after these events, Fury was diagnosed with anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

Historical accounts support the narrative of Fury's psychological struggles. Years earlier, he told journalist Don McRae about experiencing extreme mood swings, including urges to crash his car at high speeds. During the Bolton Wanderers' stadium training camp interview, Fury spoke in a stream of consciousness, displaying a troubled intensity that has characterized many of his public appearances. His comments were engaging yet disturbing, reflecting a mind grappling with significant internal and external pressures.

Apocalyptic Rhetoric and Impact on Public Perception

Fury's comments during the 2015 period were heavily infused with apocalyptic rhetoric and conspiracy theories. He claimed that the end of the world was near, citing biblical prophecies and global events such as wars in the Middle East and natural disasters as evidence. He specifically linked the legalization of homosexuality and abortion, along with the acceptance of pedophilia, to the coming of the devil, suggesting these societal changes were prophesied to occur.

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These statements caused significant outrage, particularly when Holt reported them in The Mail on Sunday. Fury was incensed by the coverage, viewing it as part of a larger system of control designed to mislead the public. He characterized Klitschko as a devil-worshipper and criticized those who followed mainstream media narratives as sheep in a cattle market. This incident underscores the deep-seated distrust Fury holds toward institutional authority and media figures, a theme that likely remains central to his public persona as he prepares for his upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua in Cardiff.