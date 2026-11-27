Tyson Fury's Netflix documentary removes a scene after Paris Fury clarified he does not have schizophrenia, addressing concerns ahead of his bout with Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury's upcoming biographical documentary has undergone significant editorial changes following public controversy surrounding his mental health status. The film, currently in post-production, previously featured promotional material that suggested the British heavyweight boxer had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. This implication sparked immediate concern among fans and officials regarding Fury's eligibility for his scheduled boxing match against Anthony Joshua in Cardiff.

Controversial Trailer and Initial Misunderstandings

The documentary, produced by Optomen Productions and directed by Lucy Wilcox, was designed to reveal the personal side of Fury's life beyond the boxing ring. It explores his rise to the top of the sport, his setbacks, and his efforts to rebuild his career. The film also addresses his struggles with mental health, addiction, the loss of a child, and his complex relationships as a father and husband. Interviews with Tyson, his wife Paris, and his father John are featured alongside archival footage.

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The issue originated with the film's promotional trailer, where Fury discussed speaking with a psychiatrist. He mentioned ticking boxes for several conditions, including depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. Paris Fury then described him as a mild schizophrenic in the accompanying commentary. This statement led to questions about his health and whether he would be cleared to fight fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Clarification from Paris Fury and Family Response

Paris Fury subsequently issued a statement to clarify what she meant, saying, I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson's condition, and I used the word schizophrenic. While Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis. The clarification was essential to address the growing controversy and reassure stakeholders about Fury's mental fitness.

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Nitish Singh, an Entertainment and Gaming writer for Evolve Media, provided additional context on the situation. Singh covers pop culture and streaming news, bringing expertise in delivering engaging content on the latest releases and console culture. His analysis highlights the importance of accurate representation in media, especially when dealing with sensitive topics like mental health.

Netflix Response and Documentary Updates

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed that the scene had been removed, mentioning, Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson's official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch. The streaming giant emphasized its collaboration with the Fury family to ensure the documentary accurately reflects Tyson's health status and personal journey.

Impact on Upcoming Fight and Future Steps

The British Boxing Board of Control said it was examining the matter ahead of their scheduled December 11 bout in Cardiff. The organization's review was crucial to ensure Fury's eligibility for the high-profile match. With the controversial scene removed and the clarification provided, the focus shifts back to the sporting event and Fury's preparation for the fight.

As the release date approaches, fans and officials alike are eager to see the final product. The documentary aims to provide a comprehensive look at Fury's life, free from misleading implications about his mental health. The changes made to the film reflect a commitment to accuracy and respect for the boxer's personal experiences and diagnoses.