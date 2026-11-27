Tyson Fury receives medical clearance for the December 11 title bout against Anthony Joshua. Netflix deletes controversial documentary scenes and Paris Fury clarifies her previous remarks on his health.

Tyson Fury has received official medical clearance to compete in his highly anticipated heavyweight championship bout against Anthony Joshua. The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed that the Gypsy King is fit to fight after a rapid review of his mental health status.

The mega-millions world title battle scheduled for December 11 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium had faced severe uncertainty. Promoters and broadcasters feared the event would be cancelled following public claims that Fury suffers from schizophrenia. Such a diagnosis would have prohibited the boxer from entering the ring under strict health regulations.

Also read Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Fight On Hold Over Mental Health

Medical Board Confirms Fitness

Robert Smith, the general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, announced that doctors completed their evaluation late last night. Smith stated that all up-to-date medical records for Fury are satisfactory. Promoters received this crucial notification early this morning, allowing plans for the Cardiff event to proceed without further delay.

Smith emphasized that the safety of the athlete remains the absolute priority. He noted that Fury would not be permitted to fight unless medical experts were fully convinced there was no risk to his health. The board reviewed all available information regarding his mental condition before granting final authorization for the fight.

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Netflix Edits Documentary Content

Streaming giant Netflix acted quickly to adjust its promotional content for the upcoming bout. The platform removed specific scenes from its Tyson Fury documentary where his wife, Paris, suggested he might be suffering from schizophrenia. This edit was made to align with the new medical findings and to prevent further confusion among viewers.

Netflix confirmed they worked directly with the Fury family to update the documentary ahead of its launch. A company statement explained that they incorporated new information shared by the family regarding Tyson's official mental health history. The removal of the specific diagnosis claim helps ensure the documentary accurately reflects the boxer's current certified status.

Paris Fury Clarifies Past Statements

Paris Fury publicly addressed the controversy by clarifying her previous remarks about her husband's condition. She insisted that Tyson does not have schizophrenia and has never received such a diagnosis from medical professionals. She explained that she had used the word incorrectly years ago when discussing complex symptoms they had observed together.

She expressed pride in Tyson for being open about his mental health struggles in the documentary. Paris acknowledged that mental health is complex and difficult to navigate, especially when living with a loved one who faces significant challenges. She thanked fans and supporters for the family's continued encouragement during this stressful period.

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Financial Stakes and Event Logistics

The fight carries immense financial weight for all parties involved. Fury and Joshua are each expected to earn approximately $150 million for the night's work. Hundreds of millions of dollars could have been lost by promoters, backers like His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, and local businesses in Cardiff had the event been cancelled.

Logistical adjustments were also made to accommodate the global audience. Netflix requested an early morning start time of 1:30 am UK time to cater to American viewers. Cardiff Council granted special permission for this extended curfew, despite concerns from locals about the impact on the surrounding area. Police are considering breathalyser tests for late arrivals to manage crowd behavior after the match.

Despite initial reports of rapid ticket sales, hundreds of seats remain available for the December 11 event. The resolution of the medical concerns ensures that the long-awaited showdown can proceed as planned, cementing Netflix's entry into major boxing events.