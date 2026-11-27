Tyson Fury and wife Paris share the heartbreaking details of losing their son in 2014. The couple opened up in a new documentary about burying their child and the grief carried into the fight against Wladimir Klitschko.

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have revealed the profound personal tragedy they endured before his historic bout with Wladimir Klitschko. In a new Netflix documentary titled Tyson Fury, the couple discussed the devastating loss of their son in 2014, more than a year before Fury defeated Klitschko in Dusseldorf. The British boxing star explained how he brought their baby home from the hospital and buried him in the garden at his father John's house.

Personal Tragedy and Family Grief

Paris Fury broke down in tears while recounting the moment doctors informed her that their third child was no longer viable. She explained that she had been at home when she received the call to give birth to the baby. At the time, the family was already under immense stress because Tyson's uncle Hughie was seriously ill in the hospital. Paris stated she kept the news quiet initially to avoid adding pressure to her husband, who was already dealing with family emergencies.

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Tyson Fury recalled the emotional difficulty of navigating this loss while preparing for what would become one of the biggest fights of his professional career. He described the intense grief he was carrying during the buildup to the match. The couple made the joint decision to take their son home from the hospital, a procedure that is not normally permitted. Tyson explained that he wanted to handle the situation as a family, refusing to leave the baby in the care of the medical institution.

Memorial in the Garden and Boxing Preparation

Tyson Fury detailed the specific method he used to transport his son, mentioning a large mahogany wooden box he had owned for years. He took the box to his father's house, where he and his brothers buried their son in the garden. This act allowed the family to have a private place to visit the grave in the years that followed. Paris remembered seeing the garden where he was buried, a stark reminder of the loss that occurred during such a tumultuous period.

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The timing of the miscarriage was particularly cruel for the Fury family. Tyson's uncle Hughie, a key source of support throughout Tyson's boxing career, was battling a severe illness. Tyson noted that Hughie had been encouraging and involved in the fight preparations, moving his hands and eyes while in the hospital. The family eventually made the painful decision to switch off life support, adding another layer of heartbreak to the period.

Emotional Suppression and Career Impact

Tyson Fury admitted that he suppressed his emotions to remain strong for his career and family. He described locking away his pain in the deepest darkest locker he could find, focusing solely on the upcoming challenge against Wladimir Klitschko. This emotional suppression allowed him to perform at a high level, but it also delayed his processing of the grief. Paris noted that neither of them could properly talk about the loss at the time, with the pain being too fresh and overwhelming.

The couple's experience highlights the hidden struggles behind public triumphs in professional sports. Tyson's victory over Klitschko in November 2015, where he ended the Ukrainian's eleven-year unbeaten reign, is often viewed as the pinnacle of his career. However, the documentary reveals that this success came after a period of profound personal sorrow. The emotional toll of the loss, combined with the pressures of fame, eventually contributed to Fury's subsequent struggles with depression, anxiety, and substance abuse.