Tyson Fury and Paris Jet Away with Five Youngest Children as Newlywed Daughter Posts Epic Getaway Photos

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris jetted off with their five youngest children to sun-soaked Thailand for a half term getaway just hours after newlywed daughter Venezuela returned from honeymoon. The family made a 36-hour journey in Etihad business class on private pods in a £5K luxury setup. Noah and Venezuela have sparked controversy over their arranged marriage and gypsy courtship ritual. The couple have said that Venezuela was not 'forced' or 'arranged' into marriage but the UK law permits marriages of minors when they attain a level of maturity deemed acceptable by local courts, however critics label the marriage or 'child bride',

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris jetted off with their five youngest children to sun-soaked Thailand for a half term getaway just hours after newlywed daughter Venezuela returned from honeymoon.

The family made a 36-hour journey in Etihad business class on private pods in a £5K luxury setup. This followed the newlywed couple sharing snaps from their epic 36-hour journey which saw all the family travel in swanky business class. On Monday, Tyson and Paris said farewell to their Isle Of Man home behind to fly from Manchester airport, with everyone sitting in their own £5K private pod.

Before being spotted arriving back in the UK, Venezuela's new husband Noah Price, 19, begged TikTok followers for money amid the couple's gifted £30,000 Marbella getaway on Sunday. Noah parents, who have an estimated £162million net worth, are said to have paid for the honeymoon as well giving them £5million and a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gift. In a TikTok live video, Noah repeatedly told those watching: Keep liking our videos people, keep sending gifts.

After he thanked numerous women for their generosity, he laughed: Watch Venezuela punch me in the mouth, to which she replied: I am, honestly! Fans can subscribe to Noah's TikTok account and sent him online gifts the more viewers he has the more this can be monetised.

Tyson, 37, and his wife coordinated in green outfits for the journey, while the children were dressed in matching blue co-ords Paris, who is also mum to Venezuela, 16, and John James, 15, enjoyed a lavish dinner while the kids slept, before catching a connecting flight in Abu Dhabi. No expense had been spared on the lavish getaway Paris captioned the post: A serious long travel I think it took us 36 hours in total but well worth it.

The stream of live comments saw the duo show their funny side, with Noah responding to those calling him fat by professing he is 6ft4in and weighing in at 18st due to his laziness and lack of motivation to train. A further talking point from fans was queries over their plans, as the duo mused over making a YouTube channel in the style of her Love Island star uncle Tommy Fury, who was a no-show at their wedding, and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague





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Tyson Fury Paris Fury Venezuela Noah Price Half Term Getaway Thailand Etihad Business Class Private Pods £5K Arranged Marriage Gypsy Courtship Ritual Child Bride Controversy

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