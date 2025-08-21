Tyson Bagent Signs $10 Million Deal with Bears

Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has secured a lucrative two-year contract worth $10 million, reflecting his impressive performance and the team's confidence in his abilities.

You never truly know the value of your backup quarterback until he steps on for the starter. Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has proved his worth â especially with new head coach Ben Johnson. Bagent earned a reported $10 million two-year deal from the Bears, a significant raise. It was an emotional day for Bagent as the undrafted free agent out of the Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia signed a two-year extension that means life-changing money for him and his family.

'A lot of people don't know this, but you know, my dad â he's my right-hand man, and he didn't have running water until he was high school. So there are definitely a lot of things and people that I think I can certainly help with this gift I've been blessed with,' Bagent said. 'It's certainly a weight off my shoulders and my family's shoulders, and it definitely means a lot. Bagent has carried himself with confidence since he arrived at Halas Hall, saying at the beginning he was mostly faking it until he made it. He still believes he will make it as a starting quarterback â something he thought about before signing the deal. 'I think that's pretty much the only reason why I didn't just sign right then and there, you know, a week or so ago,' Bagent said. 'You know, being around this staff â I think that has just been the biggest part in the decision besides just how much I love the city of Chicago. When asked about any potential luxury purchases now that he has this new contract, Bagent said he has a baby girl on the way, so he is not trying to buy anything too crazy right now





cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NFL Chicago Bears Tyson Bagent Backup Quarterback Contract

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Bears ink backup QB Tyson Bagent to extensionThe Chicago Bears have locked up a key part of their quarterback room in Tyson Bagent, his agency confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago.

Read more »

Bears' Keenum, Bagent compete for backup QB position at training campCase Keenum and Tyson Bagent are competing to be Caleb Williams' backup this training camp.

Read more »

35 Products Under $10 From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving In 2025 So FarYou spend this much every morning on your coffee that lasts less than an hour, so there's basically no reason not to take a chance on these.

Read more »

Country music icon’s widow taken for $10 million by ex-boyfriend: policeThe two first met about four months after the legendary singer died.

Read more »

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio cuts jobs after losing $10 million in federal fundingPlanned Parenthood of Greater Ohio is reducing its workforce after losing more than $10 million in federal funding, the organization announced.

Read more »

$10-an-hour parking comes to Petco Park next monthCrews are installing around 400 signs to let drivers know about the new parking-meter rates.

Read more »