Tyrese Proctor has a triple-double as short-handed Cavaliers top Mavericks 127-117

Tyrese Proctor posted his first triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and a career-best 10 assists in leading the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers to a 127-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Tyrese Proctor posted his first triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and a career-best 10 assists in leading the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers to a 127-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Australia native Proctor became the first Cleveland player with a triple-double since Max Strus against Charlotte on April 14, 2024. The points and assists were new career-highs for Proctor, and he also matched his pro high in rebounds. The Cavaliers played without their entire usual starting lineup as Donovan Mitchell , James Harden , Evan Mobley , Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson were sidelined with injuries.

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Sixth man Sam Merrill also was inactive. The Cavs ruled out all of their starters after travel delays following the nationwide ground stop on Friday and having to stay overnight in South Florida after a loss to the Miami Heat. Former Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 34 points in the third quarter for Dallas, while Cooper Flagg had 18 points and eight rebounds.

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Flagg hugged fellow 2025 draftee — and former college teammate — Proctor shortly after he earned his 10th assist on a pass to Mario Hezonja. Proctor buried back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth to give Cleveland the largest lead of the evening at 113-91. Irving drained a long 3-pointer with 2:23 left to pull the Mavericks within 122-112, but missed a 31-footer on their next possession that could have brought them within seven.

Irving, who made the go-ahead 3-pointer in winning Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals for the Cavaliers, received the loudest ovation of any player when introduced. Hezonja scored 22 points, rookie Meleek Thomas had a season-high 20 points and Norchad Omier scored his first 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench for Cleveland. Up next Mavericks: At Boston on Sunday. Cavaliers: Host Chicago on Monday. ___ See AP’s full NBA coverage here