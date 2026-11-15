Tyrese Proctor flashes All-Star potential with triple-double against Mavericks

Tyrese Proctor spent much of the early season showing how efficiently he could operate in a supporting role. Against the Dallas Mavericks, he demonstrated how m

Nov 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor celebrates his three-point basket in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Arena.

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectProctor finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Cleveland’s 127-117 victory, directing the offense and delivering a performance that made his long-term potential difficult to overlook. He scored from multiple levels, created opportunities for teammates and collected four offensive rebounds. His influence extended well beyond the perimeter shooting that had alreadyThat remains a projection, but the substance behind the performance deserves attention.

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Proctor entered with a 14.6% usage rate, placing in the seventh percentile. He had largely contributed around Cleveland’s established creators, making shots and supplying secondary playmaking. His passing became especially valuable in the second quarter. Proctor found Thomas Bryant for a cutting dunk and a layup, assisted on Jaylon Tyson’s floater and set up Mario Hezonja for a reverse layup.

Those four assists helped Cleveland build momentum during a 38-point quarter. Proctor punctuated the half with a 30-foot 3-pointer, giving the Cavaliers a 71-53 lead. In the third quarter, he assisted on 3-pointers by Hezonja, Tyson and Norchad Omier, along with another Bryant dunk. He reached eight assists with more than five minutes remaining in the period.

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The performance expanded on encouraging production he had already delivered in smaller opportunities. Proctor entered leading Cleveland with 1.33 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ballhandler. That scoring efficiency alone did not establish his readiness to organize an offense. Against Dallas, however, his passing and ability to involve different teammates supplied a more complete picture.

Proctor finished 10/19 from the field despite shooting 4/13 from beyond the arc. He made all six of his attempts inside the 3-point line, producing buckets on putbacks, pull-ups, a turnaround fadeaway and a driving finger roll. His first basket came after an offensive rebound. He added another putback in the third quarter, continuing to contribute even when his perimeter attempts missed.

Early in the fourth, Proctor connected on consecutive pull-up 3-pointers to extend Cleveland’s lead to 113-91. Dallas eventually cut the deficit to 10 behind Kyrie Irving, who finished with 34 points. Proctor helped close the game by finding Omier for a dunk and Hezonja for a transition reverse layup, completing his triple-double with 1:11 remaining. The discussion around Proctor had centered on whether he could take minutes from Sam Merrill.

Performances like this invite a larger question: Could he eventually assume responsibilities that currently belong to James Harden? One game is insufficient grounds for a trade decision. Harden’s established playmaking remains a significant consideration, and Proctor must show he can sustain his effectiveness against different opponents and defensive adjustments. But Cleveland now has a compelling reason to test him with greater responsibility after showing how valuable he can be with Proctor did more than capitalize on open shots against Dallas.

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He helped determine where the offense went, rewarded teammates for their movement and found ways to score through an uneven shooting night. If he can make that level of command repeatable, the Cavaliers could have considerably more than a productive reserve developing in their backcourt. Mack Perry is a lifelong Cleveland Cavaliers fan who has been covering the team since 2019 through The It's Cavalier Podcast.

He provides Cavs fans with analysis, commentary, and year-round coverage, combining a fan's passion with an analytical approach to the team both on and off the court.