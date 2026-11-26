Maxey had his highest scoring output in November, finishing with 30 points against Miami. And the Sixers needed it with Joel Embiid out with an illness and Jaylen Brown re-injuring his hamstring.

Before the 76ers’ 111-104 victory over the Miami Heat , Tyrese Maxey got some advice from multiple teammates — be more aggressive. Since returning from a one-game absence because of a foot injury, Maxey’s last two games were fine, but not up to the lofty standards he had set through the first month of the season.

His teammates, like Dominick Barlow, Jabari Walker and LeBron James , let Maxey know they needed the previous version of himself.

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“The guys been on me about being aggressive, they don’t feel like I’ve been aggressive enough,” Maxey said. “So I had to kind of pick it up and do that.