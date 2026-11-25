Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and wife Jade Jones attended the Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces game on August 6, sharing ultrasound images and wedding ring details.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and his wife Jade Jones made a highly anticipated public appearance at a WNBA game on Thursday, August 6. The couple attended the high-profile match between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces in Indianapolis, drawing immediate attention from fans and media alike. Their presence at the venue marked a significant moment in their recent timeline of major personal milestones and public celebrations.

Jade Jones showcased her new wedding ring during the event just days after the couple's recent nuptials. The pair tied the knot in July following a small courthouse ceremony. This intimate affair was later celebrated with a larger event that included a performance by comedian Gabriel Iglesias, highlighting the joyous nature of their union.

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The couple also shared news regarding their growing family through recent social media posts. Photographs posted online feature the couple posing with their mini goldendoodle, Ames. The dog wore a scarf reading Big Brother alongside Tyrese Haliburton, signaling his transition to fatherhood in a charming and public way.

Among the images released was a print of Tyrese Haliburton's ultrasound. The graphic displayed four separate images of the couple's unborn baby. This visual confirmation follows the pregnancy announcement that precedes their wedding celebration and adds to the excitement surrounding their expanding family.

Tyrese Haliburton, 26, and Jade, 28, were seated courtside at the game. Their presence was highlighted on the Jumbotron during a break in the action. This allowed fans to see the couple in person and celebrate their personal joy during the professional sports event.

The official Indiana Pacers Instagram account posted congratulations to the couple. The post included yellow and blue heart emojis, aligning with the team colors. The message was directed at the newlyweds as they navigate this period of family expansion and professional commitment.

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Haliburton's teammates also expressed their support publicly. The squad acknowledged the happy occasions for their star player. This group endorsement reflects the strong camaraderie within the franchise as they prepare for the upcoming basketball season and the return of their key point guard.

The news of the baby and wedding follows a period of reflection for the Haliburton circle regarding past friends. Makenzi Kern, a former friend of Jade Jones, passed away unexpectedly due to health complications. Her family did not suspect foul play, drugs, or alcohol involvement in her death, citing natural causes.

Jade Jones and Makenzi Kern were friends from their time as cheerleaders at Iowa State University. Tyrese Haliburton also played basketball at Iowa State from 2018 to 2020. This shared history connects the couple to their collegiate peers and the community they came from.

Jade Jones paid tribute to Makenzi Kern on Instagram on June 17. She described Makenzi as the funniest and goofiest person she knew. She recalled memories of spending summers in her city and enjoying local events together, highlighting the depth of their bond.

Tyrese Haliburton also honored their late friend on Instagram Stories. He wrote that they would always love and miss Makenzi. He expressed gratitude for her presence in their lives, noting how she brought happiness to every room she entered.

These tributes highlight the personal bonds that extend beyond the professional basketball court. The Haliburtons have maintained a connection to their roots and the friends who shaped their early years in Ames, Iowa.

The announcement of the baby and the wedding has drawn attention from the local sports community. Fans of the Indiana Pacers have responded positively to the updates. The integration of family life into the public narrative of the star player adds a human element to his athletic career.

Previous interactions have also been part of Tyrese Haliburton's public profile. In an interview on April 20, he discussed personal questions with rapper Cam'ron. He addressed comments about his social circle with humor, noting that his fiancée is a white girl.

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The current focus remains on the upcoming birth and the new chapter for the family. The appearance at the WNBA game served as a bridge between their private celebrations and public life. The couple continues to engage with fans through official channels and social media platforms.

As the due date approaches, expectations are high for the arrival of the child. The Indiana Pacers organization has maintained its support for the player. The team looks forward to Tyrese Haliburton returning to the court with his family by his side.

The couple's journey from their wedding celebration to their public sporting appearance illustrates their desire to share their joy with supporters. Their transparent approach to family updates has resonated with fans who follow their professional and personal lives closely.

The Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces game provided the perfect backdrop for this family update. It allowed the Haliburtons to support local basketball while sharing their own personal victories. The event underscored the interconnectedness of sports and community in Indianapolis.

Tyrese Haliburton's return to the court will be closely watched by fans and analysts. His performance will be key for the Pacers as they aim for success in the upcoming season. The support from his team and fans is expected to play a role in his on-court dynamics.

The news of the pregnancy and recent marriage has added a new dimension to Haliburton's public persona. He is now viewed not just as a star athlete but also as a soon-to-be father and husband. This shift in identity is likely to influence how he is perceived in the media.

The celebration of his union and the anticipation of his child's arrival have created a positive narrative around the Pacers star. This positivity is likely to carry over into the upcoming basketball season, providing additional motivation for the player.

The community's response to the Haliburtons' updates has been overwhelmingly supportive. Fans have taken to social media to share their congratulations and well wishes. This outpouring of support highlights the strong connection between the player and his fanbase.

The Haliburtons' decision to share these personal milestones publicly reflects their comfort with the spotlight. They have handled the attention with grace and authenticity, which has endeared them to many. Their openness serves as an inspiration to others navigating similar life changes.