Tyrese Gibson to Star in Sports Drama ‘Under the Boards’ From ‘Home Alone’ Producer Scott Rosenfelt (Exclusive)

The feature is set to begin production next year and takes inspiration from the real-life championship run for Atlantic City High School's basketball team.

is inspired by real-life events experienced by the Atlantic City High School’s basketball team from 2003 to 2013 as the squad won its firststate championships.

The film centers on larger-than-life head coach Gene Allen and Jim Schafer, the math teacher with a passion for strategy who becomes the assistant coach. Rosenfelt, who helms the movie from his own script, serves as producer alongside Salomé Breziner. Schafer, Gibson and T’Shaun Barrett serve as executive producers, while Debby Schafer co-produces.

Also read Tyrese Haliburton's return won't be soon

Jim Schafer, whose path helped inspire the project, is married to Rosenfelt’s cousin, and the casting process is underway to cast the actor who will portray Schafer.

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“This film belongs to Atlantic City,” says Rosenfelt. “Tyrese understands that a coach like Gene is part preacher, part politician and part father to every kid on that bench. He is going to bring that whole community to life. ” Adds Breziner, “It is an honor to bring Jim Schafer’s story to life and to celebrate a community that never stopped believing.

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