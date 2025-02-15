Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles to Settle Score in Highly Anticipated Race

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles will finally race each other after years of online banter. The race, which will take place before Lyles competes in the U.S. Championships in July, stems from Lyles' criticism of American sports leagues crowning their annual champions as 'world champions' and his subsequent 'Tyreek could never' sign at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

The date and distance for the race remain undisclosed. However, the highly anticipated showdown between Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles is on the horizon. The 30-year-old wide receiver and the 27-year-old gold medalist have officially agreed to a race after years of exchanging barbs. This clash is slated to occur before Lyles participates in the U.S. Championships in July, according to People.com.

\The rivalry between these two speedsters ignited in 2023 when Lyles asserted that American sports leagues shouldn't crown their annual champions as 'world champions.' He intensified the tension at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on February 2nd by displaying a 'Tyreek could never' sign after securing his fourth consecutive 60-meter victory. In a joint interview with People, Lyles and Hill confirmed their impending race, shedding light on their ongoing feud and the motivations behind this ultimate showdown. \'Everybody says that they're gonna be the world's fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time,' Lyles stated. 'And every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win. That's why I'm the world's fastest. … I did at the Olympics. I do it at world championships. I do it wherever it's needed to be done. And if I gotta go down and, you know, beat up on Tyreek to prove that I'm the world's fastest, then it's gonna be done.' For Hill, this race holds personal significance, extending beyond just proving himself to Lyles. 'This has been an ongoing thing for quite some time now, and I mean, everybody's seen the back and forth on social media,' Hill shared. 'I've been very adamant to show people what real, true speed looks like.' While Hill is renowned for his football prowess, the eight-time Pro Bowler boasts a background in track and field. He achieved two Georgia state track championships in high school, earned a gold medal in the 4x100 meter relay and a bronze in the 200-meter race at the 2012 World Junior Championship, and was a dual-athlete at Garden City Community College and Oklahoma State. Lyles, on the other hand, secured gold at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and holds the American record in the 200-meter race with his personal best of 19.31 seconds. Despite their rivalry, both the sprinter and the wide receiver, who have never met face-to-face but express 'a lot of respect' for each other, emphasize that their conflict will remain confined to the track. 'I mean, as long as we ain't putting people's mamas in it, I don't care,' Hill stated. 'We can go as far as far can be. We're here for a good time.'





