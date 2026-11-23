John Cole on reports that irreconcilable differences have led Drexel University to propose severing ties with the Academy of Natural Sciences. Still unresolved: Who gets custody of the dinosaurs?

John Cole on reports that irreconcilable differences have led Drexel University to propose severing ties with the Academy of Natural Sciences. Still unresolved: Who gets custody of the dinosaurs?

Guest essays, or op-eds, are commentary pieces that present the opinion or perspective of the author. Many are submitted to us by Inquirer readers and writers with insight on the news, but we also solicit op-eds from authors on specific topics. For more informationAfter the hope of Election Day, an unequal future of unreliable AI and political inertia has America uncertain and afraid.

Also read John Ford and John Wayne's Searchers Remains Greatest Western

A workforce training program at Congreso de Latinos Unidos helps students build economic self-sufficiency | Philly Gives In any given year, 250 students are enrolled in Congreso’s many workforce development programs, part of an array of offerings meant to promote financial well-being. New interviews and a review of court records show how Philadelphia prosecutors built their case against Jahmir Harris in a 2012 killing — and how it later unraveled.

Trump’s history of sexual assault allegations cannot be forgotten | Editorial As Democrats take control of Congress, their priorities should include the full release of the Epstein files and holding abusers accountable. Viral season is already stressful for new parents. Add to that the worst measles outbreak in our country in recent decades, brought into focus by the loss of the U.S.’s measles elimination status.

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How Watergate showed Dems a ‘slow burn’ strategy for Trump impeachmentPhiladelphia has the will to reopen the Academy of Natural Sciences. Let’s find a way. | Editorial A review led by the William Penn Foundation is an important step toward keeping the historic museum’s shuttering from becoming permanent. Lawmakers should seize the opportunity to build a system grounded not in political ideology, but in science, equity, and respect for people’s ability to make decisions about their own lives.

These five ideas won’t solve every problem facing Pennsylvania, but each offers an opportunity to improve people’s lives, State Sen. Joe Picozzi writes. Inquirer readers on the cost of Pennsylvania’s response to the state’s measles outbreak and the midterm win by Mississippi Sen. -elect Scott Colom.

Even those who learned about Kada Scott and Malayshia Allford through the news are grieving the heartbreaking deaths of these beautiful Black girls. The bureaucratic hurdles the changes impose will cause thousands to lose coverage. Not because they don’t qualify, but because they won’t be able to navigate the red tape required.

The president’s dismissal of intelligence concerns about Nvidia and an alleged Chinese spy is reminiscent of his shocking 2018 claim that he trusted Putin more than he did U.S. intelligence. Inquirer readers on the boycott of Jewish-owned businesses and City Council’s hearings on Philadelphia’s troubled sheriff’s office.

FAA ground stop exposes a Trump cabinet unfit to lead in a crisis | Editorial The president’s appointees haven’t shown the temperament or the experience to manage a smooth day for air travel, let alone a bad one. Opinion The Eagles beat the Steelers the only way they could. Nick Sirianni knows mistake-free is the only way to survive.

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With an inexperienced backup quarterback and a scuffling scheme, Sirianni's group must continue to get the details right the rest of the way. Riq Woolen is ‘happy’ the Eagles won. But his second-half benching vs. the Steelers left him ‘annoyed. ’ The cornerback had a role late in the win, but he admitted that it's "tough" to check back in mentally after a long absence.

He also said, "I just got to be a great teammate like the next guy is.

"Eagles’ defensive line shines in first game since the Jordan Davis trade: ‘Felt like the Super Bowl’ Vic Fangio challenged the defensive line following Davis' trade to Jacksonville. They responded with Byron Young and Gabe Hall accounting for three of their five sacks vs. the Steelers Sunday. DeJean and the Eagles frustrated Metcalf, who was held to one catch for 2 yards before being ejected in the third quarter.

Skubal’s deal, averaging $50 million annually, is the largest for a pitcher, topping Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million, 12-year contract with the Dodgers that started in 2024.