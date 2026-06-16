Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over 'Reality Check' Docuseries, Claiming Defamation and Misrepresentation

Tyra Banks filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix and the producers of "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," accusing them of manipulating her interview to falsely suggest she ignored a contestant's sexual assault for ratings. The suit alleges selective editing created a damaging narrative, while her accountability was cut from the final series. Banks contends she was misled about the documentary's intent and sought to correct the record but was denied access to raw footage.

Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix and the directors of the docuseries " Reality Check : Inside America's Next Top Model ," alleging she was misrepresented through selective editing.

The lawsuit, filed in the Central District of California, claims Banks participated in a 3½-hour interview for the project, but only approximately 16 minutes of her footage was used. According to the suit, producers employed "selective editing, deliberate omission and surgical manipulation" to construct a false narrative that Banks knowingly ignored a contestant's sexual encounter during a blackout and exploited the incident for ratings.

The series revisits controversies from the reality show, including an account from former Cycle 2 contestant Shandi Sullivan, who described a heavily intoxicated sexual encounter filmed by producers. In the docuseries, Sullivan asserts that camera crews followed her into a bedroom and that Banks later lectured her about cheating. Banks argues her actual interview included accountability for the show's shortcomings, yet that material was allegedly omitted.

The suit states Banks was initially pitched the project as a "thoughtful in-depth reflection" on the show's legacy, not a takedown, and that Netflix's involvement convinced her to participate. She claims she requested access to unedited footage to correct the record, but the defendants refused. The directors, Emily objecting to the lawsuit's characterization, previously explained their approach as a nuanced examination of whether "America's Next Top Model" empowered women and diversity or caused harm.

They aimed to explore the show's good intentions and their evolution over cycles, leaving the ultimate judgment to viewers. Banks seeks damages for defamation, alleging the portrayal has damaged her reputation and misled the public





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Tyra Banks Netflix Reality Check America's Next Top Model Defamation Lawsuit

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