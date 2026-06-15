Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over 'Reality Check' Docuseries

Model and TV personality Tyra Banks is taking legal action against Netflix, alleging that the streaming giant's docuseries 'Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model' misrepresented her involvement in the show and created a false narrative around her actions. The lawsuit claims that Banks' words were twisted and manipulated to suggest she was complicit in the sexual assault of a contestant and exploited the trauma for ratings, which she strongly denies. The lawsuit also alleges that Banks was not given the opportunity to preview the final cut of the docuseries or respond to accusations from other participants.

Model and TV personality Tyra Banks is suing Netflix , alleging that the streaming service's docuseries ' Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model ' distorted her image and words to create a false narrative .

In a federal lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, Banks claims that she participated in a lengthy interview for the series, during which she took responsibility for controversial moments on her hit show 'America's Next Top Model'. However, she asserts that this footage was heavily edited, with only 16 minutes of her interview making it to the final cut.

Banks' lawyers argue that this 'selective editing' and 'surgical manipulation' of footage created a storyline that suggested she was complicit in the sexual assault of a contestant and exploited the trauma for ratings, which she strongly disputes. The lawsuit also claims that Banks was not given the opportunity to preview the final cut of the docuseries until a day before its release, nor was she contacted for fact-checking or given a chance to respond to accusations from other participants.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that other former judges from the show served as consultants, while Banks was excluded from the process. Banks is seeking damages and an injunction to stop her image from being used in connection with the docuseries' soundtrack album. The lawsuit comes as 'America's Next Top Model' faces a critical reassessment over accusations of body shaming and manipulation





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Tyra Banks Netflix Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model America's Next Top Model Lawsuits Distorted Image False Narrative Sexual Assault Exploitation

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