Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over 'False Narrative' in 'ANTM' Documentary

She's getting a taste of her own medicine.

But, as viewers of the show tuned in and made their own conclusions from the revelations, including the health issues faced byWhat I'm Doing Differently As A Mom Of Sons After Watching Boys Unravel in Netflix's Lord of the Flies On Saturday, June 13, Banks filed a lawsuit claiming that her portrayal in the docuseries is defamatory and was edited to support a false narrative, per documents obtained by was sold to viewers as a ‘documentary series,'” the lawsuit outlined.

“Netflix called it ‘the definitive, must-watch chronicle of. ’ The genre matters. Viewers of a documentary do not expect manufactured drama or constructed narratives. They expect facts.

Because they were promised a documentary, that is exactly how viewers interacted with the Netflix Series. ” Instead, however, Banks claims that the series only used 16 minutes of her three-and-a-half-hour interview, which were later “stripped of context and reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed. ” Tyra Banks at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards held at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Among the examples in the lawsuit was the claim that Banks never “reached out” following Alexander’s stroke in 2022. Per the lawsuit, Banks not only reached out virtually, but has been talking to the former judge for years.

“She would have shown how hard she tried to get in touch with Miss J personally when she had initially heard the news of his stroke,” the lawsuit stated, noting that at no point was Banks questioned on the matter. “And she would have shown the text message that arrived from Miss J’s family member, who eventually texted back months later and apologized for not responding to Ms. Banks’ texts and multiple calls sooner due to her being focused on getting him better.

” “Ms. Banks would have explained that after that contact, she and Miss J spent three years communicating,” the lawsuit continued.

“They spoke live on the phone at least once. They exchanged voice notes, many photos, and video messages. ” “They texted numerous times. As recently as Christmas Day 2025, Ms. Banks and Miss J exchanged holiday messages and he updated Ms. Banks about his improved health.

She replied, ‘Yesssssss Can we speak this week? ’ They never spoke,” the lawsuit stated.

“Just weeks later, the Netflix Series streamed to a worldwide audience. ” Now, Banks, who received plenty of backlash over her behavior on the show since the docuseries’ release, is hoping to clear her name.





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