Tyra Banks on Returning to Dating at 52 and Life with Louis Bélanger-Martin

Tyra Banks discusses her return to dating at age 52, her relationship with Louis Bélanger-Martin, and how romance has helped her feel feminine again after years of focusing on family.

Former Victoria's Secret model Tyra Banks, 52, has opened up about her return to the romantic scene, stating that dating again has helped her reconnect with her femininity. The supermodel revealed she is currently single and embracing a new chapter in her personal life, marking a shift from her previous focus on raising her son and managing her career empire.

Banks made these candid comments on Tuesday, explaining that she previously felt she had moved past the dating world entirely. She noted that her life was previously centered around her mother and her 10-year-old son, York, whom she shares with ex-partner Erik Asla. However, she recently decided that it was time to explore new romantic possibilities, asserting that age is not a barrier to finding love or feeling desired.

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The Evolution of Tyra Banks Romance

While Banks is now embracing a single status publicly, her romantic history has been closely watched by the media. Reports indicate that she was previously in a serious relationship with Canadian businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin. Their romance began to gain traction when they were photographed having a cozy dinner at the popular New York City restaurant Hutong. Insiders at the time confirmed that the pair were on a romantic date but maintained a low-key public profile to protect their privacy.

The relationship deepened significantly over the following months. By the subsequent month, sources revealed that Banks and Bélanger-Martin were living together. The couple shared residences across multiple international locations, including an apartment in England, a house in Barbados, and a home in Magog, Quebec. This multi-national living arrangement accommodated Bélanger-Martin's frequent business travels while allowing Banks to maintain her own space and routine.

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Family integration was a key component of their shared life. Reports confirmed that Banks' son, York, spent considerable time with his mother and her new partner. The insider sources described the couple as very much in love by January 2020. Banks had moved personal items, including clothing and jewelry, to Bélanger-Martin's home in Magog, and her son was given his own room there, signaling a level of domestic stability and long-term commitment.

Despite the depth of their connection, the couple eventually kept their relationship out of the spotlight in recent years. They were last publicly photographed together at the Shadow Force event in Los Angeles in April 2025. Banks had also brought Bélanger-Martin to the Hollywood premiere of the film Bad Boys for Life earlier that same month. These appearances marked some of their final public sightings as a couple before they stepped away from the public eye.

Modern Dating Strategies and Advice

In her recent reflections, Banks has offered insight into how modern models and celebrities navigate the dating landscape. She mentioned that her friends have advised her to utilize exclusive celebrity dating applications such as Raya. This suggestion highlights the specific tools available to high-profile individuals who seek privacy while expanding their social circles. The app is known for its invite-only membership, making it a popular choice for celebrities looking to date discreetly.

Banks' decision to return to dating comes with a renewed sense of self-confidence and perspective. She emphasized that societal expectations often pressure women to abandon romance as they age, a mindset she explicitly rejects. By choosing to date, she is challenging the narrative that women of her generation should be done with romantic pursuits, choosing instead to prioritize her own happiness and emotional fulfillment.

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Impact on Public Perception and Fan Engagement

This revelation impacts public perception by humanizing a global icon who has long been associated with strict professional discipline. Fans and followers often view Banks through the lens of her business achievements and modeling legacy. Her admission that she feels feminine and excited about dating resonates with audiences who appreciate vulnerability and authenticity from public figures. It shifts the narrative from her professional accolades to her personal growth and emotional well-being.

The timing of her announcement also coincides with broader cultural conversations about midlife dating and second chances. By openly discussing her readiness to start again, Banks contributes to a more open dialogue about romance at age 52. She encourages others who may feel they have missed their window for love to recognize that it is never too late to begin anew. Her story serves as an inspirational example for women navigating similar life transitions.

As Banks continues to explore her single status, the public remains interested in her future romantic endeavors. Whether she continues to date discreetly or shares more details about new connections, her approach emphasizes self-love and independence. Her journey reflects a broader trend of celebrities taking control of their personal narratives, refusing to be defined solely by past relationships or age-related stereotypes.

The media landscape surrounding Banks' personal life has always been intense, given her status as a cultural icon. Her recent comments provide a controlled narrative, allowing her to speak on her terms rather than relying on rumors or speculation. This direct engagement with her fans helps maintain her relevance and connection with her audience, ensuring that her personal life remains a part of her enduring legacy.