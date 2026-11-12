Tyra Banks Confirms Split From Louis Bélanger-Martin and Says She Is Dating Again

Tyra Banks has confirmed her split from businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin after seven years and says she is dating again, while ruling out online dating.

Supermodel Tyra Banks, 52, has confirmed her split from Louis Bélanger-Martin, the Canadian businessman she had been dating for seven years. The news came in a new interview with Hot 97, in which Banks said she is a single woman now. She did not give the exact date of the split.

Banks also told the radio station that she is already dating again, a shift she framed as proof that it is never too late to start over. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Banks for comment on the breakup.

Also read Supermodel Tyra Banks Splits From Long-Term Partner

Tyra Banks Confirms Single Status After Seven-Year Relationship

In the Hot 97 conversation, Banks confirmed that her relationship with Bélanger-Martin had ended and described herself as single. The breakup closes a partnership that lasted seven years and that Banks has previously discussed in supportive terms.

Banks said she is 52 years old, single, and had at one point been over the idea of dating. She listed her mother and her son as the people in her life and said that, in her view, she is good on her own.

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Banks described a change in her outlook, saying she had lacked drive for a time but now feels feminine when dating again. She insisted there is no rule that romance must end because of age or because a person is done, and said it is not too late for her.

Tyra Banks Shares Her Views on Dating Again

Banks is dating again, but she drew a firm line at online dating, calling the prospect of doing so crazy. Instead, she offered a playful comparison about how romance works for her.

Banks said men cast a wide net and narrow their choices until they find the right person, and she urged women to do the same instead of fishing with a single pole. She used her own relationship as an example, saying Bélanger-Martin was in the net and that she was the only fish he caught.

Speaking to TMZ, Banks said it is nice to be single and that it has been a while since she was in that position. During the Hot 97 interview, she also jokingly welcomed calls from potential suitors by making a phone gesture.

Louis Bélanger-Martin Business Ties and Family Life

Louis Bélanger-Martin is a businessman who founded Groupe W, Inc. and DTI Software, Inc, and he began dating Banks in 2018. The source reports that he served as a support system for Banks while she dealt with insecurity over her ventures in business.

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Banks had told Today that her self doubt surfaced in those moments, when she questioned whether she was good enough or just a model. She said her man was amazing at helping her through them, and she praised him as super supportive when she co-hosted Today's Jenna & Friends last year.

Both have children from earlier relationships. Bélanger-Martin shares a son with his ex-wife Valérie Martin Scraire, while Banks has a 10-year-old son, York, with her former partner, Norwegian photographer Erik Asla.

Pending Comment and What Comes Next for Banks

The report does not include any scheduled dates, legal procedures, or public events tied to the breakup. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Banks for comment, and no response is included in the available text.

For now, the most concrete details are Banks's own statements about being single, her position against online dating, and her view that it is never too late to start again. Further developments will depend on any future statement from Banks or Bélanger-Martin.