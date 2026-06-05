Typhoon leaves trails of destruction while wreaking havoc across Japan

A devastating typhoon has swept through Japan and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Harrowing footage shows riverbanks bursting and water flooding into nearby homes. Heavy rain and winds have pelted Tokyo and nearby regions, hampering efforts to evacuate 1.6 million people.

Images show vehicles abandoned on flooded highways, while landslides have torn some roads to pieces. A devastating typhoon has swept through Japan and left a trail of destruction in its wake. AFP via Getty Images The typhoon hit Kanto and Tokai regions in eastern Japan, battering places like Okinawa, Kyushu and Shikoku and seeing extreme flooding causing damage to local infrastructure.

In Mie Prefecture, some areas recorded rainfall totalling an entire month’s equivalent in 24 hours, according to News on Japan. Conditions became near unbearable for one reporter in Kumano.

“Strong winds are pushing against my body, and the rain is blowing sideways so hard that it’s difficult to keep my eyes open,” they said. Anadolu via Getty ImagesThe vital highway connecting towns along the east coast collapsed, cutting off access for residents in Minamiise Town. A Level 4 flood danger warning was issued in Tsu City after the Kumozu River and the Kumozu Furukawa River burst its banks.

“It looked like water had accumulated all the way in front of the shop. It was frightening,” an employee said.

Meanwhile, the vital highway connecting towns along the east coast collapsed, cutting off access for residents in Minamiise Town. At Tokyo’s Izu Oshima island, powerful winds whipped up large waves that crashed against seawalls. In Yokohama, strong gusts drove rain sideways through city streets. Forecasters have warned that swollen rivers, unstable slopes and saturated ground could continue to pose risks even after the rain subsides.

Central Tokyo recorded 173.5 millimetres of rainfall over a 12-hour period, the highest June total since records began. Roads were submerged in the Kasumigaseki district, while rivers throughout the capital swelled rapidly. In Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, a large tree snapped in a university parking lot under the force of the wind. Despite evacuation orders affecting more than 1.6 million residents across Tokyo, Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures, shelters remained largely empty.

Although Typhoon Jangmi has now passed, forecasters have warned that swollen rivers, unstable slopes and saturated ground could continue to pose risks even after the rain subsides. Takehiko Yamamura of the Disaster Reduction and Human Renovation Institution said that’s because initially there was no major flooding and relatively little damage in the area.

“If people ignore future danger alerts, they may fail to evacuate when a truly life-threatening situation occurs. Authorities should carefully examine the timing, communication methods and accuracy of the warnings issued during Typhoon No. 6,” Yamamura said. Authorities are urging residents to remain alert for landslides, flooding and other storm-related hazards. AFP via Getty ImagesOwase City in the country’s south east recorded the highest ever June rainfall of 535.5 millimetres.

The vital highway connecting towns along the east coast collapsed, cutting off access for residents in Minamiise Town. Forecasters have warned that swollen rivers, unstable slopes and saturated ground could continue to pose risks even after the rain subsides.





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