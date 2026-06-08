Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival Returns to Dodger Stadium for 12th Edition

The 12th annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival, founded by Tyler, The Creator, will take place at Dodger Stadium on November 14-15, 2026. Tickets go on sale June 11, with options ranging from general admission to ultra-VIP packages, and a new payment plan.

Tyler, The Creator's influential Camp Flog Gnaw festival is set to return for its twelfth iteration, promising another weekend of eclectic music and immersive experiences.

Announced in collaboration with Goldenvoice on June 8, the event will transform the grounds of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 14 and 15, 2026. For the past three years, the festival has achieved a complete sell-out during its advance pre-sale period, underscoring its immense popularity and the dedicated fanbase cultivated by its founder's unique artistic vision.

This year's ticket sale strategy begins with an advance pre-sale starting at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 11, giving fans the first opportunity to secure their spot before a general sale, if one is held, at a later date. General admission passes, granting access to both days of the festival, are priced at $395 per person. For those seeking an enhanced experience, a variety of VIP packages are offered.

The standard VIP option, priced at $705, includes dedicated perks such as a VIP entry lane to bypass general queues, exclusive food vendor access, and reserved shaded and seated viewing areas for performances. An even more premium tier, notoriously termed the 'Super VIP' package, carries an all-inclusive price of $1,750. This top-tier option provides the ultimate festival indulgence, featuring unlimited carnival games and rides, dedicated VIP merchandise lines to avoid crowds, and a collection of gift items.

These gifts are designed to commemorate the event and include a customized Sony turntable, a Sony speaker, a duffle bag, a pillow, a keychain, and a festival banner. In a significant shift aimed at improving accessibility, the 2026 festival is introducing payment plans for the first time. Instead of requiring a single lump sum, attendees can now opt to pay a down payment of either 25 percent or 50 percent of their total ticket cost upfront.

The remaining balance can then be settled through a bi-weekly or bi-monthly installment schedule, making the substantial cost of attendance more manageable for a broader range of fans. While the full musical lineup remains a closely guarded secret, Tyler, The Creator has a history of inventive reveals, such as having fans solve a crossword puzzle to discover the previous year's performers.

The announcement of the artist roster is anticipated with great excitement and is expected to follow a similarly creative unveiling strategy, maintaining the festival's reputation for surprise and high-caliber curation





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