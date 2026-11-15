Tyler, The Creator Camp Flog Gnaw 2026 Opening Draws Creative Crowd to Dodger Stadium

Camp Flog Gnaw 2026 opened at Dodger Stadium on November 14 with performances by Vince Staples, Turnstile, and Lola Young, celebrating Tyler, The Creator's decade-long community.

Camper fans gathered at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 14, 2026, for the opening day of Camp Flog Gnaw, the annual music festival founded by Tyler, The Creator. This marked the 12th edition of the event, which has become a staple of the Los Angeles cultural calendar. The atmosphere was defined by a strong sense of community and artistic expression rather than a specific anniversary milestone or major reinvention of the festival format.

Festival Grounds Reflect Tyler, The Creator Community

Attendees filled the grounds with distinctive fashion inspired by Tyler, The Creator's discography. Many fans dressed in colorful sweaters and furry hats reminiscent of the Call Me If You Get Lost era. Others wore looks inspired by the Chromakopia album, showcasing a deep engagement with the artist's recent work. The crowd featured black loafers and oversized knits, highlighting a quirky and wonderfully weird fashion sense that celebrated individuality over conformity.

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Performers Include Vince Staples And Turnstile

The stage lineup for the opening day featured several prominent artists delivering energetic performances. Domo Genesis took the stage early in the day, setting the tone for the event. Audrey Nuna Day performed on the Camp stage, drawing a dedicated audience with her unique sound. Turnstile also took the stage on the Camp stage, with Daniel Fang and Brendan Yates leading the band's high-energy set for the crowd.

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Additional Acts And Fan Interaction

J.I.D performed during the day one set, engaging directly with the audience through his dynamic stage presence. Lola Young performed on the Camp stage, with attendees like Cathleen Yambao and Benjamin Serrano watching intently. The festival environment encouraged personal connection, as seen with fans like Ariana Hernandez and Emmanuel Lopez holding hands. Jordyn Rogers and Jackson Rogers were also observed holding hands during the festivities, illustrating the personal moments unfolding within the larger event.

Crowd Atmosphere And Festival Details

From left, Edmundo Esparza, Elijah Romero, Samuel Ordonez, and Evan Romero attended day one of the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Jane Remover also performed during the day, adding to the diverse musical tapestry of the festival. Jamie Scales and Ladaisha Fields were among the fans enjoying the performances. The event continued to draw attendees looking for music and community, with no signs of slowing down as the day progressed into the evening hours at the iconic venue.