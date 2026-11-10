Tyler, The Creator and Converse Introduce Bronco Boot Low, Release New Versions of the Pro Leather and Jogger

Tyler, the Creator and Converse introduce the Bronco Boot Low and new colors of the Pro Leather and Jogger sneakers. They will launch on Nov. 12.

Described as a low-tip silhouette, the new style updates the 1908 Bronco Boot, which the musician debuted last year with the. The new style features suede and leather uppers, a molded rubber toe cap, a lugged welted outsole, and a rubber rand above the welt.

Custom woven round laces, a Le Fleur* lace jewel at the bottom eyelet, and a co-branded sock liner carry the “See You Again” singer’s hand through the details. The Bronco Boot Low debuts in four colorways: “Cocoa Brown,” “New Wheat,” “Eden” and “Black.

Also read Judge expected to schedule trial date for Tyler Robinson in Charlie Kirk murder case

”Nike's Luxe New Air Max 95 Big Bubble Collaboration Is a Love Letter to Italy The Bronco Boot Low leads a new 1908 collection that also includes two Pro Leather colorways in suede, as well as a pair of Jogger expressions in hairy suede. The two new Pro Leather executions bring a softer finish to the oversize silhouette.

The proportions stay the same, with a wider toe box, oversize eyelet rows, chunky laces, and an embossed star across the toe cap. The “Tendril” colorway pairs a gray suede upper with lavender overlays, while the “Quarry” version combines olive suede with a sky-blue Star Chevron. As for the Jogger, it rounds out the collection in two saturated, monochromatic colorways: “High Risk Red” and “Golden Haze.

Advertisement

” The shoe features vintage-inspired hairy suede overlays at the toe, eyestay, and heel, against smooth nylon panels. A foam midsole and sawtooth rubber outsole set a low profile. Golf Le Fleur* branding appears on the medial and lateral panels and the sockliner. A woven Converse tongue label finishes the build.

Converse and Tyler, the Creator have partnered since 2017, when the partnership began under the Golf Le Fleur* banner and reimagined icons like the One Star and Chuck 70 through the musician’s point of view. , which draws from more than 115 years of Converse design history, using the archive as a foundation for new creative expression. The Converse x Golf Le Fleur* Bronco Boot Low, Pro Leather and Jogger launch globally on both brands’ websites on Nov. 12.