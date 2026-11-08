Tyler Stanaland Welcomes Daughter Westley Grace After Emergency C-Section

Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland and wife Hannah Morrissey welcome baby girl Westley Grace Stanaland. Details on the birth, family background, and wedding.

Reality television personality and real estate star Tyler Stanaland has officially welcomed his first child, a daughter named Westley Grace Stanaland. The father from the hit series Selling the OC shared the joyful news via social media on Sunday, November 8. He described the moment as a profound blessing and expressed deep admiration for his wife.

Stanaland provided specific metrics regarding the birth, stating that his daughter was born on June 11, 2026. He noted that the newborn weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. Stanaland emphasized that both the mother and the baby girl are currently happy and healthy.

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The delivery was an emergency c-section that followed 36 hours of labor. Stanaland wrote via Instagram that he is still in complete awe of his wife, calling her a real-life superhero. He acknowledged the physical toll of the delivery process while celebrating the arrival of his new daughter.

The couple's journey to parenthood began after Stanaland finalized his divorce from actress Brittany Snow in 2023. Reports indicated that he began dating Hannah Morrissey in May 2025. An insider shared with Us Weekly that the pair was having a lot of fun and that the relationship was proceeding happily.

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The couple later announced on Instagram that they were expecting a baby in October 2026. They posted footage of themselves wearing matching pink Converse sneakers next to a baby-sized pair. The caption read half of you and half of me, signaling the start of their family expansion.

Nearly five months after their relationship became public, Tyler Stanaland proposed to Hannah Morrissey in October 2025. He described the union as a transformation that replaced uncertainties with peace and partnership. The reality TV realtor highlighted their shared Christian faith as a central element of their marriage.

The couple celebrated their union in an intimate, anti-wedding elopement. Stanaland described the event as intentional and meaningful, focusing on two families becoming one. He noted that they wanted to build a life together until death do them part.

Stanaland's colleagues and friends have reacted positively to his new role as a father. Austin Victoria, a fellow star from Selling the OC, expressed pride in his friend's ability to disconnect from work and find true love. Victoria noted that becoming a father was Stanaland's biggest wish.

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Victoria highlighted the joy of seeing him start a family with a wife he truly respects. The reality TV realtor has frequently spoken about how his partnership with Hannah has inspired and challenged him in positive ways. Their friends see this new chapter as a natural progression of their happiness.

In his announcement, Tyler Stanaland referred to Hannah Morrissey as a real-life superhero. He wrote that his cup is overflowing in a way he did not know possible. He expressed awe at becoming a dad to Westley Grace, marking a significant new chapter in his personal life.

The post included a pink ribbon emoji, underscoring the gender of the newborn. The announcement marks the end of a period of speculation about the actor's personal life. It follows his previous high-profile marriage and subsequent divorce proceedings which concluded in 2023.

Stanaland's decision to share such detailed updates reflects his openness about his new family life. Fans and followers have flooded his comments section with congratulations and well wishes. The star continues to balance his professional commitments with his growing family responsibilities.